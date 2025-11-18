Yenko’s 1,000-Hp Silverado Brings Back the Street Truck With a Stick and Rear-Wheel Drive

Developed by Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) in collaboration with Chevrolet, the 2026 Yenko SC Silverado is a limited-production street truck aimed squarely at performance purists.

Unveiled in mid-November and already available for order through Chevy dealers, this machine is unapologetically built to turn heads and incinerate tires. Its unique configuration and high-output V8 place it at the heart of a brewing street truck revival, and it’s doing so with a bold mix of nostalgia and outrageous specs.

Street trucks have started to gain momentum again, with Ford leading the charge through its Lobo Maverick and Lobo F-150. Ram followed suit with its own 650-hp custom project, but Chevrolet and SVE have now raised the bar significantly. This Yenko-badged monster doesn’t just add horsepower—it throws in a manual gearbox and classic muscle-inspired design to deliver something neither Ford nor Ram currently offer.

A 6.2-Liter V8 Tuned to Madness

Under the hood lies a highly modified 6.2-liter aluminum V8 that produces exactly 1,000 horsepower. The team at SVE upgraded nearly every key internal component to support this power output. The engine receives forged pistons, rods, and a 1538MV forged crankshaft. It also benefits from upgraded cylinder heads, a high-output supercharger, and a Boost By Wire system.

Customers can choose between two fuel calibrations: one for 91-octane and one for 93-octane. According to Carscoops, the dual stainless steel cat-back exhaust ensures the truck delivers a “shouty soundtrack,” which complements the aggressive setup. This version of the Silverado doesn’t just go fast—it sounds the part and is engineered to handle the stress of repeated, reliable high-performance driving.

2026 Yenko SC Silverado Developed by Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) in collaboration with Chevrolet – © SVE

Six-Speed Manual and RWD: A Rare Breed

The standout feature of this build isn’t the engine—it’s the transmission. SVE has equipped the truck with a six-speed manual gearbox, a rarity in today’s truck market. Neither Ford nor Ram currently offer a manual transmission on any of their comparable performance trucks. Rear-wheel drive further enhances its purist appeal.

Supporting the drivetrain is a lowered suspension setup: a two-inch drop in the front and five inches in the rear. FOX performance shocks ensure improved cornering and power delivery. Braking duties are handled by six-piston Brembo calipers gripping 16.1-inch vented front rotors. The focus here is clear—build a truck that’s as agile and aggressive as it is powerful.

Styling Details Rooted in Yenko Tradition

Styling cues pull directly from the Yenko playbook. The truck wears bold side stripes available in finishes like Gloss Black, Hugger Orange, and Silver. A custom cowl hood displays a “1,000 HP” badge, leaving no room for doubt about what’s under the hood. It sits on lightweight 22-inch wheels—offered in several finishes—wrapped in Nitto tires.

SVE ensures the design clearly communicates the vehicle’s unique identity. Badging is consistent across the exterior with Yenko SC and SVE emblems. Combined with the truck’s aggressive stance and signature manual transmission, these elements separate it from any stock Silverado on the market.

Worth Every Cent—or Not

Interested buyers can already place orders through participating Chevrolet dealers or directly through SVE. The truck comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty on both the engine and the supercharger. Pricing starts with a base 2026 Silverado Work Truck, a 2WD regular cab variant listed at $36,950. The YENKO/SC package adds $89,995—bringing the total to just under $127,000.

This isn’t a truck designed for utility or quiet efficiency. It’s a celebration of mechanical bravado and old-school attitude, rebuilt for the modern street. As the same source puts it, it’s made “less for practicality and more for humiliating thoroughbred sports cars and your savings account in one go.”