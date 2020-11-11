No Comments

You Can Now Get a Matching Porsche 911 Turbo S with Your P300E Private Jet

Ever shopped for a private jet and thought to yourself: This jet sure is nice, but it just doesn’t seem worth the expense without a matching sports car?

If that sounds like you, then you’re in luck. Porsche and Embraer have just teamed up to create “Duet,” a collaboration that brings two of their best respective products together. When you purchase a limited-edition Phenom 300E aircraft, the companies will throw in a matching 911 Turbo S sports car to sweeten the pot. Talk about a deal!

You could say the match is made in heaven. After all, the Porsche 911 Turbo S is among the fastest road cars you can buy today. With its rear-mounted, turbocharged, 640-horsepower flat-six engine, it can take off from 0-60 mph in only 2.2 seconds, and do the quarter-mile in just 10.1 seconds.

The Embraer is slower off the line but soars past the Porsche when it comes to top speed. It’s the fastest single-pilot jet you can buy, with a top speed of 464 knots, or 534 mph. And it’s also got the longest range. It can haul five occupants across 2,313 miles of sky, and give them a nice view of it too with the largest windows in its class.

If you buy Duet, both the 911 Turbo S and Phenom 300E get a special two-tone paint job that combines platinum silver metallic with jet gray metallic. Chrome trim strips are thrown in to break up all of that sexy aviation gray. Inside the car, you’ll find numerous unique touches like the corresponding aircraft’s individual registration number and a red illuminated door sill that reads “No Step” like you would find on aircraft wings.

Additionally, the Porsche’s cabin is handcrafted by Porsche Exclusive Manufacktur with exclusive two-tone black and chalk leathers accentuated by blue stitching. Alcantara headliner, carbon fiber decorations, and a two-tone steering wheel round out the visual highlights.

The 911 Turbo S isn’t the only thing you get out of the bundle. You also get a matching set of luggage, which should fit nicely in the car’s hand-finished leather front trunk while you drive to your private jet. And if that wasn’t enough, Embraer is throwing in a special-edition 1919 Globetimer UTC watch too.

Duet will be a limited run of only 10 editions. So how much does it cost? There’s no official figure, but a fully loaded 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S can cost close to $300,000, while an Embraer Phenom 300E is expected to set you back over $10 million. Given all the other perks included in Duet, you’ll probably be happy to spend under $11 million for the whole thing. Worth it, right?