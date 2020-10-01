No Comments

You Have to See This Crazy Cadillac Hearse

Although 2020 America may feel like a borderline post-apocalyptic environment, we haven’t quite hit Mad Max Fury road levels of dystopia. That having been said, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this(Link) insane custom Cadillac hearse was designed for the end-times.

A picture’s worth a thousand words

Remember Immortan Joe’s car from Fury Road (affectionately known as the Gigahorse)? It was made from two Cadillac Coupe Devilles which were subjected to more manipulation than any good hardworking vehicle should have to endure.

This 1967 Cadillac Superior Hearse (known as the Mortis) might just be its closest real-world analog.

A beast through and through

Considering how bonkers this vehicle is, I’ve decided to call the Mortis the Gigahearse, so bear that in mind moving forward. To start, it sports six 60-inch tires and a profile that clocks in at over 10 feet tall. Next, it’s powered by a “6V53 Detroit Diesel engine,” according to The Drive’s Jesus Garcia.

The only downsides? Mortis/Gigahearse can only hit a top speed of 12 mph, and requires that both drivers and passengers wear ear protection while onboard to prevent their audio receptors from being unceremoniously mutilated.

Even so, Garcia states, “once Mortis gets going, it’ll mow down anything in its way. From driving over boulders to knocking down trees, Mortis is not just for show, even if it is slow.”

How did this happen?

According to Garcia, the Gigahearse was designed and constructed by a man named Jimmy Driver. After seeing a video on YouTube, Driver purchased the framework for his magnum opus for just $600. Over the next 14 years, he started to accumulate parts. School busses, farm-ready tractors, and other industrial equipment were all game. The result — I can only hope — will go down in legend.

