You’ll Need a Car to Visit These 5 State Capitals

While some capitals are more easily traversable by bus or train, these five are better suited to car transportation

Travel-related bucket lists come in all shapes and sizes. While some might focus on seeing all of the National Parks or traversing the entire Atlantic Coast from Maine to Florida, others might rank state capitals at the top of their list. If you’re road-tripping to any of these five state capitals, make sure to bring your vehicle or rent one.

Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne lacks an intracity bus route to other major cities in Wyoming. No wonder it has the second-highest number of cars per capita in the nation.

Little Rock, AR

While Arkansas has some type of bus transit system, it’s not the greatest. To get to Fayetteville to Little Rock without a car, be prepared to take six buses and take 17 hours to reach your destination. With a car, the trip is just 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Indianapolis, IN

If you’re planning an Indiana road trip, it’s wise to bring your own set of wheels or book a rental car. And if you’re starting your journey from Fort Wayne, the only way to reach Indianapolis by bus is a 7-hour journey with a layover in Dayton, Ohio. This same trip is just a bit over 2 hours by car, according to Google Maps.

Augusta, ME

While coastal Maine is somewhat easy to navigate via public transportation, the state’s capital is another story. Apparently, Maine established Augusta as the capital because it was halfway between two rivals for the title, Portland and Bangor. The only way to get to Augusta is by private vehicle since there are no bus or train routes to this city.

Frankfort, KY

Kentucky’s capital is another landlocked city with a reputation for being car-dependent. That makes a personal vehicle a necessity for those who work in Frankfort or tourists who want to visit the State Capitol Building or experience some of the state’s Bourbon Trail.

