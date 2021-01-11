No Comments

12 of the Coolest Updates Coming to the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 and HD

When it comes to updates to the GMC Sierra, the 2022 model year seems to be hogging the spotlight. However, the 2021 model boasts more than enough updates to warrant some attention. Here’s a look at 12 of the coolest upgrades coming to this all-American truck.

More Multi-Pro availability

The 2020 Sierra offered limited availability of the Multi-Pro Tailgate. But for the latest model year, it’ll be standard on the SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, and Denali trim levels of the Sierra 1500, and available on the base trim level. It’s also now available on the base Heavy Duty model, and standard on SLE, SLT, AT4 and Denali models.

AT4 accessories

The off-road-ready Sierra 1500 AT4 boasts a few new accessories for the new year. GMC added standard premium floor liners with removable carpet inserts. And now, you can opt for 20-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires with six-spoke Carbon Grey aluminum wheels. Other options include an off-road high-clearance step.

Towing capacity increase

When equipped with the 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine, the 2021 Sierra 1500 can tow 1,900 pounds more than the 2020 model could with the same powertrain. That gives it a max trailering rating of 9,300 pounds. And compared to 2020 models equipped with the 2.7-liter Turbo engine, the 2021 model gained 2,300 pounds of towing capacity. That allows it to top out at 9,200 pounds.

Diesel at a discount

The latest Sierra models received a $1,500 price reduction on the available 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel engine.

Denali Black Diamond Edition

For the 2021 model year, the Sierra HD gained the Black Diamond edition, exclusively for the Denali trim level. It’s loaded with advanced features, including premium floor liners, a MultiPro Audio System by Kicker, exclusive 20-inch high-gloss black wheels, and new power-retractable assist steps.

A new spectrum of colors and styles

In addition to gaining a handful of new wheel styles, you can now pick from four new colors when you buy a Sierra. These paint options are Ebony Twilight Metallic, Hunter Metallic, Cayenne Red Tintcoat, and Brownstone Metallic.

Wireless connectivity

Like many other GM models, the Sierra gained wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity for the latest model year.

Jack-Knife Alert

This new tech helps prevent perilous situations. If the sensors notice the front of the trailer getting to close to the rear of the vehicle, the truck will alert you of potential jack-knifing.

Trailer Length Indicator

It can be tough to judge the amount of space your trailer is taking up, but this feature takes the guesswork out of changing lanes with a trailer in tow. When you’re driving forwards with the turn signal on, this feature will display nearby vehicles and a shaded space that’s twice the length of your trailer, so you can be sure that you’ve got enough room to move over.

Enhanced Rear Trailer View

The Rear Trailer View now features guidelines, which are designed to make driving easier when backing a trailer. To use this feature, you’ll need to install a GM auxiliary accessory camera.

Enhanced Rear Side View

The 2020 Sierra’s Rear Side View showed the left or right side of the vehicle, depending on the trailer’s position. The 2021 model builds upon this, but allows you to see it when reversing, too.

Cargo Bed View Zoom and Cargo Bed Hitch Guidance

With the new Cargo Bed View Zoom features, you’ll be able to get a closer look at what’s going on in your truck’s bed. Plus, the new Cargo Bed Hitch Guidance feature is designed to help with aligning a gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailer.

