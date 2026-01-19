12 States That Allow You to Sleep in Your Car at Highway Rest Areas

Road trips are fun, and tiring. For a lot of drivers, pulling over at a rest stop and catching a few hours of sleep in the car is a practical, budget-friendly way to fight fatigue. But rules about sleeping in your vehicle at rest areas change from state to state.

Some states have tight limits, while others are more relaxed. Below are 12 states where sleeping in your car at rest stops is allowed, with details on time limits, typical amenities, and things to watch for.

Texas: Plenty of Overnight Parking Options

Texas tends to be pretty lenient, allowing overnight parking at many interstate rest stops. You’ll commonly find limits of 8 to 12 hours. Rest areas often have bathrooms, picnic tables, and lighting, which helps with comfort and safety. Rules can vary by location, though, so always follow posted signs to avoid fines.

With its huge highway network and wide-open roads, Texas is a great place for long-haul drivers and road trippers looking to save on lodging while getting a decent rest.

Florida: Short Overnight Stays at Select Rest Areas

Florida allows overnight vehicle parking at some rest areas for up to 8 hours. Typical amenities include bathrooms, picnic tables, and bright lighting. You’ll find these stops along highways like I-95, I-75, and “the Turnpike.”

Be sure to obey posted signs, especially near busy exits and congested areas, to stay on the right side of the rules. These spots are a handy, affordable option for travelers cruising Florida’s scenic routes.

Arizona: Rest Stops Along Desert Highways

Arizona permits overnight stops at select rest areas, particularly on I-10 and I-40. Limits are usually up to 8 hours, and many sites offer bathrooms, shaded parking, and picnic areas. Check posted signs for any local restrictions, especially near cities.

In long desert stretches with few towns, these rest stops are vital for truckers and road trippers managing fatigue while taking in Arizona’s desert scenery.

New Mexico: Longer Windows Between Towns

In New Mexico, many interstate rest spots allow parking for 6 to 12 hours. Amenities often include bathrooms, vending machines, and picnic areas. Given the long gaps between towns, these stops are important for safety and rest.

The mix of desert and mountain terrain makes them a practical, budget-friendly choice for drivers traveling across the state.

Colorado: Mountain Views and Short Rest Windows

Colorado rest stops (mainly on I-70 and I-25) typically allow about 8 hours of parking. You’ll usually find bathrooms, picnic spaces, and lighting. Follow posted rules to avoid penalties.

On winding mountain roads and busier stretches, these rest stops are a good way to recharge without paying for pricier lodging.

Nevada: Desert Routes and Timed Parking

Nevada offers overnight parking at designated rest stops on highways like I-15 and I-80, usually for 8 to 12 hours. Many locations provide bathrooms and trash bins, plus ample parking.

If you’re driving through desert areas or heading to spots like Las Vegas, stick to the posted time limits to stay legal and keep the stops available for others.

Utah: Short Breaks on Scenic Highways

Rest stops in Utah (notably along I-15 and I-70) often allow up to 8 hours of overnight parking. Expect restrooms, picnic areas, and lighting. Respect posted rules to avoid trouble.

On long stretches between towns and across desert or mountain landscapes, these stops help drivers get the rest they need without paying for a hotel.

Oregon: Brief Overnight Parking Allowed

Oregon permits short overnight parking at many interstate rest areas, commonly up to 8 hours. Restrooms, picnic tables, and well-lit parking are typical, especially along I-5 and I-84.

Observing time limits and posted signs keeps the stops safe and accessible for everyone traveling the state’s green and scenic routes.

Idaho: Practical Stops on Major Routes

Rest areas in Idaho, especially on I-84 and I-90, allow about 8 hours of overnight parking. Bathrooms, picnic areas, and lighting are commonly available.

With long routes and stretches between towns, Idaho’s rest stops are useful and practical places to rest before continuing your trip.

Wyoming: Wide-Open Spaces and Short Stays

In Wyoming, selected rest stops along highways like I-80 and I-25 generally permit overnight stays for 8 hours. Many sites offer bathrooms and safe parking areas.

Given the large distances between towns and the scenic plains and mountains, these stops are a cost-effective alternative to hotels for road trippers.

Montana: Long Stretches, Short Parking Limits

Montana allows overnight parking at certain rest stops (for example along I-90 and I-15) for up to 8 hours. Facilities usually include bathrooms and open parking spaces.

Those wide-open stretches make these rest areas important for long-distance drivers who need a safe, inexpensive place to sleep.

Maine: Quiet Stops in Rural Areas

At some rest areas on highways like I-95, Maine permits overnight parking, typically for 8 to 10 hours. Facilities usually include bathrooms and well-lit areas to help ensure safety.

For travelers on scenic or isolated routes, these rest stops offer a reliable and affordable way to get some rest without booking a hotel.

By knowing which states allow sleeping in your car at rest stops (and what the time limits and facilities usually are), you can plan routes more efficiently, keep your travel budget in check, and enjoy the landscapes you pass through along the way.