2020 Chevy Bolt EV Earns Spot on KBB’s List of the 10 Longest-Range Electric Cars of 2020

An electric vehicle isn’t worth much if it doesn’t cover a lot of miles. You don’t want to substitute the frequent stops at the pump you needed for your gas-powered car for an EV you have to constantly carve out time to charge. The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV boasts one of the longest ranges, according to Kelley Blue Book editors. They named the Bolt to its list of the 10 Longest-Range Electric Cars of 2020.

“Its range is now 259 miles, which is best in class. The Bolt is quick, quiet, compliant, and versatile. It makes an excellent city car or runabout, and with some planning for recharges can even be a road-tripper,” according to the KBB editors.

The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt is equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery and generates 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. It earns an EPA-estimated combined rating of 118 MPGe.

In addition to an impressive driving range and an eco-friendly powertrain, the 2020 Chevy Bolt is equipped with features that make driving fun and entertaining. The 2020 Bolt features an 8-inch diagonal Driver Information Center and a 10.2-inch diagonal touch screen. It allows seamless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot allows you to connect to your favorite apps and contacts while protecting your data.

The 2020 Chevy Bolt EV is available at two trim levels — LT and Premier. Each trim is equipped with push-button keyless start and the Teen Driver system, which allows you to keep tabs on your young driver’s driving habits. Helping to keep tabs on your Bolt EV’s tires is the standard Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert.

Available advanced driver-assist technologies include Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Front Pedestrian Braking. An HD Rear Vision is standard on the LT, and the Premier trim is equipped with an HD Surround Vision.

The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV delivers the tech you need for a well-connected ride, the safety tech for a more confident drive, and the driving range to keep you moving longer.