2020 Genesis G70 Interior Honored by Autotrader

Photo: Genesis

A car’s interior is arguably its most important attribute. After all, it’s where the driving and passenger experience takes place. The interior is doubly important for luxury vehicles, so it’s a good thing for Genesis — still being a fairly new luxury brand — that the 2020 Genesis G70 interior was named one of Autotrader’s “10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2020.”

Autotrader praised the 2020 Genesis G70 interior for its high-quality materials and excellent value, even bringing attention to its excellent 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 engine.

“The G70 offers an upscale interior, complete with contrast stitching, available diamond pattern seating surfaces and a pleasing mix of leather, rubber and brushed aluminum,” said Autotrader. “Factor in its exceptional driving dynamics and dollar for dollar, the G70 is probably the best performance sedan on the market.”

The Genesis G70 is the first Genesis model in the entry-level luxury sedan segment, one of the most competitive segments in the auto industry. Since its introduction, it has received an impressive number of prestigious accolades. It was named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, and one of Car and Driver’s 2019 10Best.

With this latest award, the Genesis G70 is further establishing itself as a complete and enviable re-imagining of what the entry-level luxury sedan segment should be like. It combines attractive styling and top-notch performance with a truly impressive list of standard and optional features, all for a price that undercuts competitors. Competitors that, even at the same MSRP, would still be found wanting.

“It’s all about laser-focused customer focus,” said Mark Del Rosso, CEO of Genesis Motor North America. “Our desire is to surprise and delight our clients every time they experience the Genesis brand — from the first time they see one, then sit in one and beyond.”