2020 GMC Canyon and Sierra Rank Among 13 Best Trucks for Towing Says US News

2020 GMC Canyon

Photo: GMC

Towing power is essential in the truck you trust for your days on the job site and your adventures away from it all. Two GMC models, the Canyon and Sierra 1500 have the power you need to haul your equipment and road trip gear. Just ask the editors at U.S. News & World Report. They just named the well-equipped 2020 GMC Canyon and 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 to their list of the 13 Best Trucks for Towing.

2020 GMC Canyon

When you opt for the available 2.8-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, which powers the SLE trim, you’ll earn a spirited performance thanks to the 181 horsepower and a 7,700-pound towing rating when properly equipped. This is a class-leading number. A Trailering Package and a Tow/Haul mode for the automatic transmission comes with the available diesel engine, too, notes U.S. News & World Report writer, Nick Kurczewski.

“This raises or lowers shift points, depending on how much you’re hauling, and uses engine compression to assist with braking,” he adds.

The 2020 GMC Canyon facilitates towing heavy loads as well as provides modern connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

If you need to tow larger loads, upgrade to the formidable 2020 GMC Sierra 1500. When properly equipped with the 6.2-liter V8 and the Max Trailering package, the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 equipped with four-wheel drive can tow 12,100 pounds.

Photo: GMC

“The Sierra is a full-size pickup that delivers when it comes to long-distance comfort, spacious seating, and clever features like GMC’s MultiPro tailgate,” according to Kurczewski.

The available GMC MultiPro Tailgate features six functions and the cabin offers comfort features such as available heated front seats outfitted with leather accents. The available ProGrade Trailering System features a camera to make connecting easier and an in-vehicle Trailering App so you can access the tire pressure monitoring system, review your pre-departure to-do list, and review maintenance requirements.

For towing power and a truck that’s fun to drive, you can’t go wrong with the 2020 GMC Canyon or 2020 GMC Sierra 1500.