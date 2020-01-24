No Comments

2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Has 47-Mile Electric Range

Photo: Honda

The 2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is now available at dealerships across the United States with a starting MSRP of $33,400 and an all-electric driving range of 47 miles.

Under the hood is a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine that can be used as either a direct power source or as a generator for the electric motor. On combustion power alone, the Clarity received EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of 44 mpg in the city, 40 mpg on the highway, and 40 mpg combined, as well as a total driving range of 340 miles.

With the electric motor in play, however, the 2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 110 MPGe and an all-electric driving range of 47 miles. The motor alone produces 181 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque, contributing to a total system output of 212 horsepower. It draws power from both the combustion engine and from a 17-kWh battery pack that can be recharged in 2.5 hours at 240 volts.

Drivers can choose between three driving modes, including Normal, Econ, and Sport, to tailor their driving experience toward either the efficient or performance end of the spectrum. A special fourth mode, HV, can be activated in tandem with any of the others and works to maintain the battery’s state of charge.

New for the 2020 model year is an updated Acoustic Vehicle Alert System, Honda’s name for the artificial noise the car makes when driving at low speeds on electric-only power. This is intended to enhance awareness for nearby pedestrians and other road users who be caught by surprise by the otherwise near-silent vehicle.

There are only two trim levels to choose from, with standard features including an 8-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, heated front seats and the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistive technologies. The Clarity PHEV Touring starts at $36,600 and comes with navigation, perforated leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Ultrasuede interior trim, and an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with 2-position memory.