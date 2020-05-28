No Comments

2020 Honda Jazz Adds Unique Front-Center Airbag

The all-new 2020 Honda Jazz gets a first-in-segment front-center airbag

Photo: Honda

Honda wants its all-new Jazz e:HEV to be one of the safest vehicles around, so it did one of the things it does best: innovate. The result is new first-in-class, first-for-brand front-center airbag technology that keeps drivers and passengers safer in the event of a collision.

Looking for a Stylish, Safe New Car? Check out the 2020 Honda Civic

“Occupant safety is of the utmost importance for our designers when we develop a new car,” said Honda Large Project Leader Takeki Tanaka. “We completely redesigned the latest-generation Jazz from the ground up, which meant that we were able to incorporate new advanced structural technologies and the latest passive safety features to provide exceptional protection from all kinds of accidents.”

How the Honda Jazz’s front-center airbag works

Photo: Honda

Honda mounted the new front-center airbag behind the driver-side seat in the Jazz. When impact occurs, the airbag deploys in the direction of the steering column, effectively cradling the driver’s head and preventing a collision with a front passenger. Honda says that this technology can reduce head injuries by as much as 98 percent.

The Jazz’s front-center airbag uses three attachment tethers to ensure that it unfurls in a curve that separates the driver from the front passenger. Because there’s no such thing as too much when it comes to safety, Honda engineers also raised the height of the center armrest to help maintain safe space between front-seat occupants.

The Honda Jazz e:HEV also uses a rear-seat i-side Airbag System. When deployed, the i-side Airbag System protects backseat passengers from hitting their heads on the doors and C-pillars.

A suite of 10 advanced airbags is just one way Honda set out to make the Jazz a safe, smart option. The Jazz uses Honda’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure for superior crashworthiness and also offers advanced driver-assistive technologies. Every new 2020 Honda Jazz features Honda Sensing, which includes the Collision Mitigation Braking System and Lane Keeping Assist System.

The all-new 2020 Honda Jazz is on sale now in the United Kingdom.

More Honda Innovation: 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid offers up an exceptional 40 mpg in the city