No Comments

2020 Honda Ridgeline Overview

Photo: Honda

Historically, trucks have prioritized rugged performance over comfort. If you’re looking for a truck that’s comfortable for long drives but also rugged enough to take on dirty trucks, take a look at the 2020 Honda Ridgeline. Now in its second generation, this ride has the features it needs to impress self-proclaimed truck guys.

What Does It Do? Learn more about Honda Sensing technology

The 2020 Honda Ridgeline comes in four trim levels: Sport, RTL, RTL-E, and Black Edition.

What’s New on the 2020 Honda Ridgeline?

Photo: Honda

The Honda Ridgeline received minor upgrades heading into the 2020 model year. This includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto becoming standard. Honda also made its advanced safety system, Honda Sensing, standard. Finally, the manufacturer replaced its previous six-speed transmission with a newer nine-speed unit.

Exterior

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Ford

The Honda Ridgeline’s exterior remains largely unchanged since the model was first refreshed back in the 2017 model year. Standard LED taillights and available LED headlights help the truck stay visible and you see what’s on the road ahead. There are eight standard heavy-duty truck bed tie down cleats for your payload, and standard dual-action tailgate to give you two ways to conveniently access the bed. If you have tools or valuables to secure away from your messy cargo, the lockable in-bed trunk fits the bill.

Not all of the Honda Ridgeline’s exterior features are serious business. From the RTL trim upwards, each Ridgeline has a one-touch power moonroof with tilt feature to make cruising more comfortable than ever. The RTL-E and Black Edition of the truck also comes standard with a truck-bed audio system that lets you rock out while you’re working or tailgating.

Interior

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Where the Honda Ridgeline sets itself apart from other trucks is its interior comfort. The cab can hold up to five passengers, and the RTL, RTL-E, and Black Edition trims come with leather-trimmed seats and heated front seats to make commutes or long road trips a breeze. When you want to hide any gear or are looking for extra cargo capacity in the cabin, check out the standard lift-up rear seat with underseat storage.

When it comes to technology, the Ridgeline really shines. Besides the aforementioned standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems, it also comes standard with Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and Streaming Audio on all trims. A standard eight-inch display audio with high-resolution electrostatic touch-screen and customizable feature settings puts all the controls in one place. If you want more entertainment options as you drive, the RTL-E and Black Edition come with Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, HD Radio, and SiriusXM radio.

Want To Drive Greener? The 2020 Honda CR-V has a Hybrid option

Performance and capability

Photo: Honda

The 2020 Honda Ridgeline comes with just one engine option, a V6 that can tow up to 5,000 pounds when equipped with necessary towing equipment and optional i-VTM4 AWD. This more than enough capability for a good adventure on the weekend or towing equipment to a worksite.

Safety

Photo: Honda

The 2020 Honda Ridgeline comes standard with the Honda Sensing safety package, one of the best advanced technology packages in the industry. The bundle includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation System, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System. When you upgrade to the RTL-E or Black Edition trim levels, you get the additional Blind Spot Information System and auto high-beam headlight safety features.

If you’re unsure about the 2020 Honda Ridgeline, take one for a test drive (or take a look at our 2020 Ford F-150 overview).