Hyundai Sonata and Palisade Are Finalists for 2020 North American Car/Utility of the Year

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata

Photo: Hyundai

A pair of new Hyundai models have achieved finalist status for one of the industry’s most prominent annual awards.

The redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedan is one of three models still in the running for the North American Car of the Year award. Meanwhile, the all-new 2020 Hyundai Palisade SUV is among three vehicles up for North American Utility of the Year.

“It is an honor to have our two flagship vehicles, Sonata and Palisade, named as top finalists for North American Car of the Year,” said Mike O’Brien, Hyundai Motor America’s vice president of product, corporate, and digital planning. “Hyundai’s dedication to design excellence and performance coupled with industry-leading safety and technology is paramount and reigns true in these two models. The Palisade continues to exceed expectations in its first year, while we’re excited to introduce the Sonata to reinforce our commitment to the sedan market.”

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade

Photo: Hyundai

The 2020 Sonata rides on a new platform equipped with an array of technologies and comforts. These include shift-by-wire gear selection and Digital Key, which allows drivers to unlock, start, and operate the Sonata without a physical fob.

The 2020 Palisade is Hyundai’s biggest three-row SUV, with spacious cargo and passenger room to match. The Palisade also comes with a wide variety of family-friendly conveniences and safety systems.

The winner in each 2020 category will be announced in January. The Sonata is up against the Chevrolet C8 Corvette and Toyota Supra, while the Palisade is matched against the Lincoln Aviator and Kia Telluride.

If either vehicle wins, it will mark the second victory in two years for Hyundai. The Hyundai Kona and Kona Electric were named the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year for 2019.

