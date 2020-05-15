No Comments

2020 Hyundai Venue SUV Named Consumer Guide Best Buy

Photo: Hyundai

The all-new 2020 Hyundai Venue is the automaker’s smallest SUV, but it’s already made a big impression in its short time on the market.

Giving Back: Get the details on Hyundai’s discount program for first responders

With its high-value features, efficient performance, and city-friendly size, the Venue immediately caught the attention of Consumer Guides. The publication made an exception to its normal routine, making the Venue a late choice for its annual Best Buy lineup.

“We appreciate the rare mid-year addition of the Hyundai Venue to Consumer Guide’s widely respected 202 Best Buy list,” said Scott Margason, Hyundai Motor North America’s director of product planning. “The recognition reinforces the embodiment of value and functionality in a small, charismatic product offering, during a time in which extravagant purchases have been put on hold.”

The Venue impressed Consumer Guide’s judges with its low starting price, its practical design, and its generous assortment of safety, infotainment, and convenience features.

Need Auto Maintenance Answers? Check out these FAQs on vehicle service

Photo: Hyundai

“The new Hyundai Venue takes aim at the penny-pinching end of this segment, undercutting the starting price of the (Nissan) Kicks by about $1,500,” said Tom Appel, the publisher of Consumer Guide. “Though its ride quality, engine noise levels, and extra-tidy overall dimensions will remind you you’re in a bargain-priced vehicle, the Venue wins us over nonetheless with its spunky design personality, pleasant interior ambiance, fuel economy, and passenger/cargo versatility.”

All Venue trims comes equipped with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. An 8-inch touch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay also comes standard. The Venue’s numerous optional features include LED lights, heated front seats, a navigation system, and Blind-Spot Collision Warning with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning.

With the Venue’s rear seats down, there’s room for up to 31.9 cubic feet of cargo, and features like dual-stage storage and a stowable rear luggage shelf make it easy to maximize this space.

Along with its modest initial price, the Venue is easy on gas budgets, too. Its 1.6-liter engine is rated for 34 mpg on the highway (or 35 mpg with a manual transmission).

With its value-laden features, entry-level pricing, and trendy yet sensible small-crossover design, the 2020 Hyundai Venue SUV is likely to be a welcome find for deal-conscious customers in an increasingly tough economy. It’s available now at dealerships across America.