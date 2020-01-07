No Comments

2020 Infiniti QX50 Earns the Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award

Photo: Infiniti

For the second year in a row, the Infiniti QX50 earned the 2020 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award. This classy crossover beat out over 150 competitors to earn the title of Best SUV/Crossover. That’s quite an accomplishment, considering that the QX50 triumphed in such a booming, competitive segment.

Jeff Pope, Group Vice President of Infiniti America, praised the Infiniti team for the model’s success.” We are honored to have won the Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award for the second year in the row. This award shows that our planners, designers and engineers understand what consumers want year over year and we are proud to deliver that with the QX50,” he stated.

What it takes to win the Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award

Photo: Infiniti

Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award goes to the vehicle that offers the best performance for its value. So it’s no surprise that the QX50 drove home with the gold — in addition to its upscale styling and opulent amenities, this crossover boasts the 268-horsepower VC-Turbo engine that’s taken critics by storm. Business Insider hailed the engine’s blend of V6-like power and hybrid-like efficiency. Similarly, WardsAuto lauded the VC-Turbo engine for being among the 10 best mills of 2019.

There’s more to the Infiniti QX50 than its engine

Photo: Infiniti

In addition to its peppy powerplant, the Infiniti QX50 offers upscale luxury alongside impressive versatility. The crossover’s cabin features a folding rear bench seat, a gorgeous panoramic moonroof, and offers up to 65.1 cubic feet of cargo space. Its asymmetrical, driver-centric cockpit comes complete with a dual-screen infotainment system, adding to its sleek, modern aesthetic. For on-the-go communication, the QX50 comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility.

Speaking of tech tools, the QX50 is loaded with intelligent driver-assist features. ProPILOT Assist helps take the stress out of negotiating highway traffic by controlling the distance between you and the car in front of you. Additionally, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert help you stay safe and aware on the road. You can enjoy even more opulence by upgrading to the new QX50 SENSORY or and QX50 AUTOGRAPH trim levels.