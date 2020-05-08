No Comments

2020 INFINITI QX50 Overview

The 2020 INFINITI QX50 packs a lot of luxury into one compact crossover. With a stylish exterior, tons of comfort features, and an impressive suite of safety tech, you can’t go wrong with the QX50.

The 2020 INFINITI QX50 is available at five trim levels: QX50 PURE, QX50 LUXE, QX50 ESSENTIAL, QX50 SENSORY, and QX50 AUTOGRAPH. All trims offer all-wheel drive.

New trim levels

This stylish crossover gained two upscale trim levels for the 2020 model year — the QX50 AUTOGRAPH and the QX50 SENSORY. In addition to these new options, the model also received more safety technology, including High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Automatic Braking.

Exterior

The INFINITI QX50 is a shining star on the road, thanks to its sleek styling and its standard LED headlights with signature daytime running lights. It’s also loaded with small touches that add up to make your drive easier, such as UV-reducing solar glass and a rear window intermittent wiper. Upgrade for even more conveniences, like rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated outside mirrors, a Motion Activated liftgate, and a stunning panoramic moonroof.

Exterior photos

Interior

This five-seat compact crossover boasts a roomy 31.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. If that’s not enough, flatten the back seats for 65.1 cubic feet of storage room. The QX50 is also loaded with standard luxuries, including a dual-zone automatic temperature control system and leatherette-appointed seating. For more comfort, upgrade to enjoy climate-controlled front seats, semi-aniline leather-appointed seating, and a tri-zone automatic climate control system.

You’ll also enjoy plenty of high-tech amenities in the QX50. If you want a little more than the standard six-speaker sound system, you can upgrade to the 16-speaker Bose Performance sound system. Plus, the QX50 is equipped with the latest INFINITI InTouch infotainment system with available navigation capabilities.

But the QX50 is more than just high-tech and comfortable — it’s stylish, too. You can opt for metallic cargo area finishers, along with white leather seats with blue piping, and Blue Ultrasuede® accents along the instrument panel, doors, and center console lid.

Interior Photos

Powertrain

The exclusive 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder engine puts some pep in your step with an energetic 268 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque, and an EPA-estimated 29 mpg on the highway. This dynamo is paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission for a smooth, efficient ride. You can even customize your driving experience with INFINITI Drive Mode selector. Choose from Standard, Eco, Sport, or Personal mode.

Safety

For peace of mind when you’re behind the wheel, the QX50 offers a bevy of safety technology. These standard features include Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. If you’d like even more tech tools to back up your driving skills, choose Lane Departure Prevention, Blind Spot Intervention, and the revolutionary, Around View Monitor, which helps you detect and avoid obstacles using an advanced sonar system.

Trying to find the perfect INFINITI model for your lifestyle? Check out the QX80 and the QX60 to see if they suit you.