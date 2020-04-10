No Comments

2020 Jeep Gladiator Named Truck of the Year by Rocky Mountain Automotive Press Association

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Photo: FCA

In its first year of eligibility, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator took home the top prize from the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press Association. Newly minted as the “Truck of the Year,” the 2020 Jeep Gladiator impressed the auto journalists with its long list of enviable characteristics such as its impressive and efficient performance, unique features, and value.

“As the voting finished up for the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press vehicle of the year, we were thrilled to have the 2020 Jeep Gladiator come out on top,” said RMAP President Craig Conover. “When it comes to an iconic name, Jeep has to be one of the top in the industry and we at RMAP definitely felt the new Gladiator was worthy of this award. We are thrilled to have it as our Truck of the Year in the Rocky Mountain region.”

2020 Jeep Gladiator High Altitude in Snazzberry

Photo: FCA

2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Photo: FCA

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Photo: FCA

2020 Jeep Gladiator

The distinctly designed 2020 Jeep Gladiator delivers the rugged looks, powerful performance and off-road capability synonymous with the Jeep brand. The Gladiator powers your day thanks to a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine that generates 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain helps the Gladiator earn EPA-estimated fuel-efficiency ratings of 16 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway. When properly equipped, the Gladiator returns an available best-in-class gas towing capability of 7,650 pounds.

In addition to its power, style, and capability, the Gladiator is equipped with advanced safety technologies to boost your confidence behind the wheel. Under proper conditions, the available Blind Spot Monitoring helps make changing lanes easier. You’ll be alerted to a possible frontal impact with the available system of Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Under proper conditions, the technology also engages the brakes to help mitigate or avoid the accident.

2020 Jeep Gladiator Awards

The RMAP voters aren’t the only auto experts captivated by the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. The truck has also earned:

2020 North American Truck of the Year title.

A top 10 spot in Kelley Blue Book’s Best Resale Value rankings.

2020 Pickup Truck of the Year title from FOUR WHEELER.

Truck of the Year award from DoubleClutch.ca.

Best Family Pickup Truck award from the Greater Atlanta Automotive Media Association.

Available Now: 2020 Jeep Gladiator

The Jeep Gladiator has definitely made an award-winning impression on auto experts and truck enthusiasts.