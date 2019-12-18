2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview
If you’re in the market for mid-size SUV that doesn’t compromise on power or versatility, check out the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee. This model offers a mind-boggling array of trim levels and options. Here’s a look at what it has to offer.
What’s New
For 2020, the Jeep Grand Cherokee now gives you even more ways to customize your ride. Choose between over a dozen new wheel styles. Plus, the Grand Cherokee is now equipped with improved LED headlamps and taillamps.
Exterior
The 2020 Grand Cherokee returns with its classic handsome styling. Customize this rugged SUV by choosing between 13 trim-level-specific wheel designs and four bold colors: Bright White Clear-Coat, Billet Silver Metallic Clear-Coat, Velvet Red Pearl-Coat, and Diamond Black Crystal Pearl-Coat. You can also choose from nearly a dozen distinct trim levels, each with trim-specific badging.
Interior
While the Grand Cherokee is built for rugged adventure, its cabin offers luxurious amenities. This spacious SUV can seat up to five people. Thanks to its folding seats, you can collapse the second-row seating to open up 68.3 cubic feet of cargo space. Upgrade the cabin with the stylish dual-pane power sunroof, and get comfortable with available features like voice-activated air conditioning, leather seats, heated front seats, and a power liftgate.
The Grand Cherokee doesn’t slack on tech features, either. It offers standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can enjoy on-the-go access to your favorite playlists, audiobooks, and navigation apps. Upgrade to receive a built-in voice-activated navigation system, as well as a breathtaking 19-speaker Harman Kardon® Premium Audio System. You can also opt for a 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot that can support up to eight devices at once.
Performance
With three engine choices, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee gives you the performance you demand. Here’s a look at each mill that’s available.
- The Grand Cherokee comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 that puts out 293 horsepower and offers a 3,500-pound towing capacity.
- On the SRT model, it’s equipped with a 6.4-liter V8 that pumps out 475 horsepower, 470 lb-ft torque, and can tow up to 7,200 pounds.
- The Trackhawk comes with a 6.2-liter V8 dynamo that delivers 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque, as well as a 7,200 towing capacity.
Safety
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is loaded with standard and available safety technology. The ProTech I safety package is standard on every Grand Cherokee. This driver-assist technology suite contains:
- Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path Detection
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist
- ParkView Rear Backup Camera
On the Laredo, Altitude, and Upland models, you can opt for the ProTech II package. This gives you the following features:
- Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
- LaneSense® Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist
- Advanced Brake Assist
- Automatic High-Beam Headlamps
For the ultimate in driver-assist technology, get the Advanced ProTech II suite. It’s available on the Limited, Trailhawk and Overland models, as well as standard when you choose a High Altitude, Limited X, Summit, SRT, and Trackhawk. It contains everything that the ProTech II package offers, plus the following:
- Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
- Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers