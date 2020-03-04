No Comments

2020 Kia Sorento Overview

2020 Kia Sorento

Sitting between the Sportage and Telluride in the Kia lineup, the Sorento is considered a compact SUV that still offers three rows of seating and a variety of customization options. For 2020, a few changes were made to the Sorento’s exterior and interior, along with the consolidation of two trims.

The 2020 Kia Sorento is available at five trim levels: L, LX, S V6, EX, and SX.

What’s new for the 2020 Kia Sorento?

For the 2019 model year, the Sorento was offered at two V6 trim levels: LX V6 and EX V6. Those have been combined into one trim this year — the all-new S V6. Kia was looking to simplify options for those seeking more power in their SUV and has included exclusive features from the old trims into the new one. This includes 19-inch gloss black alloy wheels and roof rails, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, and standard push button start. The EX Sport was renamed for 2020 and is now just the EX, which sits above the S V6. The top trim is now the SX (rather than the SX Limited from 2019).

2019 : L, LX, LX V6, EX V6, SX, and SX Limited

: L, LX, LX V6, EX V6, SX, and SX Limited 2020: L, LX, S V6, EX, and SX

Exterior

No major changes have occurred on the Sorento’s exterior for 2020 other than the inclusion of specific features for its new trims. Heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators are standard for all models while illuminated door handle pockets add a touch of class on the Sorento EX. You’ll also get a panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade and a Smart Power Liftgate on that model as well as on the top-of-the-line SX. Exclusive to the SX trim are LED rear lamps, power-folding outside mirrors, and a shark fin antenna.

Interior

Inside the roomy three-row Sorento, you’ll find four 12-volt power outlets, a 7-inch touch-screen display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, YES Essentials seating, an overhead sunglasses holder, sliding and auto-folding second-row seats, and a USB input jack — all standard. When it comes to comfort, the S V6 does it right with a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with two-way power lumbar support. That model also comes equipped with third-row air conditioning controls, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. But if you want the best in tech, the SX is where you’ll find it. A wireless phone charger, UVO link with an 8-inch touch-screen display, a Surround View Monitor, an Integrated Memory System for the driver’s seat, and a Harman Kardon 10-speaker surround sound audio system are all standard.

Performance and efficiency

The standard engine on the 2020 Sorento is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder paired with an electronically controlled six-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain works to provide 185 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. The S V6, EX, and SX trims all have a 3.3-liter V6 engine under the hood — capable of producing 290 horsepower and 252 lb-ft of torque — paired with a smoother eight-speed automatic.

Fuel economy varies by trim and drive type (FWD vs. AWD). The front-wheel drive variants of the L (only available in FWD) and LX offer the best efficiency while the all-wheel drive V6-powered models provide the worst.

L, LX (FWD) : 22/29/25 MPG City/Highway/Combined

: 22/29/25 MPG City/Highway/Combined LX (AWD) : 21/26/23 MPG City/Highway/Combined

: 21/26/23 MPG City/Highway/Combined S V6, EX, SX (FWD) : 19/26/22 MPG City/Highway/Combined

: 19/26/22 MPG City/Highway/Combined S V6, EX, SX (AWD): 18/24/20 MPG City/Highway/Combined

Safety

Depending on the trim you choose, varying systems of the Kia Drive Wise suite of Driver Assist Technology are equipped to the Sorento. Blind Spot Collision Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning are standard on the Sorento LX. Additional systems like Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance and Blind Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist are standard on the S V6. However, the EX and SX offer the most comprehensive safety features, including Driver Attention Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go.

Standard safety features:

Dual front advanced, dual front seat-mounted side, and side curtain airbags

Rollover sensor

Three-point seat belts for all seating positions

Front seat-belt pretensioners

Anti-lock Braking System with four-wheel disc brakes

Vehicle Stability Management

Electronic Stability Control

Traction Control System

Electronic Brake-force Distribution

Brake Assist System

Hill Start Assist Control

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System

Side-impact door beams

Front and rear crumple zones

Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children

Rear child-safety door locks