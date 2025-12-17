2026 Maserati Grecale Drops Four-Cylinder Engine, Adds V-6 as New Base Option

While the Grecale remains one of the newer vehicles in Maserati’s portfolio, the brand is already making strategic adjustments. The move suggests a push to realign the model’s identity with the brand’s performance-driven image, even as it risks alienating some potential buyers. The decision also comes as Maserati’s sales continue to slide, putting pressure on the automaker to reignite interest in its lineup.

Maserati’s position within Stellantis has been the subject of recent rumors, with speculation earlier this year that the parent company was considering selling the struggling marque. Though Maserati denied those claims, the numbers reveal a difficult year: sales were down 48 percent in the first quarter, and global shipments fell 14 percent by the end of September, according to the same source.

New Base Model Adopts Detuned Nettuno V-6

The 2026 Grecale Modena now serves as the entry point into the Maserati brand, replacing the previous base model powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid. That engine—offered in two versions producing 296 and 325 horsepower—has been completely dropped from the lineup.

Taking its place is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Nettuno V-6 engine, derived from Maserati’s high-performance lineup. In the new Modena, this engine is detuned to produce 386 horsepower—60 more than the outgoing four-cylinder. Despite the performance upgrade, the new Modena retains the same price as the outgoing trim: $86,495 including a $1,995 destination charge.

This change marks the end of Maserati’s four-cylinder hybrid era in the Grecale, consolidating the lineup around more powerful internal combustion and electric options.

2026 Maserati Grecale Modena – © Maserati

High-powered Trofeo Remains Unchanged

Maserati’s top-tier Grecale Trofeo trim remains untouched for 2026. The model continues to be powered by the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine, delivering 523 horsepower. It maintains its position as the most performance-focused variant in the lineup and carries over with a starting price of $119,495.

No mechanical or design changes have been introduced to the Trofeo, signaling Maserati’s confidence in the current configuration. The model continues to target drivers seeking maximum output within the Grecale range, without any updates to its powertrain or features.

Grecale Folgore Ev Gains 30 Miles Of Range

The all-electric version of the Grecale, known as the Folgore, also sees an update for 2026. Maserati has added a new all-wheel-drive disconnect feature that helps extend the EV’s range to 275 miles—an increase of 30 miles over the previous version.

This change enhances the usability of the Folgore for longer commutes or travel without compromising on performance. The 2026 Folgore starts at $121,290, making it the most expensive Grecale in the lineup. Maserati has not disclosed further technical changes or performance upgrades for the EV beyond the added efficiency.

Price Hike Could Test Customer Loyalty

With the elimination of the four-cylinder hybrid, Maserati’s entry-level offering now starts at roughly $7,000 more than the 2025 model year, which had a base price of $79,895. The increased cost comes with improved performance, but it also raises the barrier for customers looking to access the brand.

The powertrain change aligns more closely with Maserati’s brand identity. Still, the price shift may not be enough to offset weak sales or broader skepticism around the brand’s direction. Whether buyers see added value in the more powerful V-6—and whether that’s enough to reverse falling sales—remains to be seen.