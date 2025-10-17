Maserati Slashes EV Prices by up to $50,000 as Sales Plunge

The price cuts follows a difficult sales year for Maserati, which has managed to sell only 5,996 vehicles across the US in the first nine months of 2025. With electric variants dragging behind expectations, these deep cuts suggest mounting pressure to reposition the brand’s electrification strategy.

Electric models like the GranTurismo Folgore, GranCabrio Folgore, and the Grecale Folgore SUV are all being offered at significantly reduced prices. While the discounts make these cars more accessible, they also underscore the brand’s current struggle to carve out a meaningful presence in the EV segment of the luxury market.

$50,000 off Flagship EVs: The GranTurismo and GranCabrio Folgore

Maserati‘s steepest discounts are being applied to its electric coupes, the GranTurismo Folgore and GranCabrio Folgore. The former, which normally retails for $200,295, now qualifies for a $50,000 price cut. The convertible GranCabrio Folgore, priced at $209,195, receives the same incentive. As reported by Carscoops, this brings both vehicles down into a price bracket far removed from their exotic origins.

Despite housing three electric motors, producing 751 hp and 996 lb-ft of torque, and boasting all-wheel drive, these EVs are reportedly underperforming in terms of appeal. The models are sold alongside combustion versions equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine—yet no incentives are being offered for those variants, hinting at where the sales challenge truly lies.

The generous markdowns reflect a growing gap between the technical prowess of the Folgore models and their reception in the luxury EV space. Buyers have so far shown more interest in the brand’s gas-powered offerings, leaving the electric models languishing on dealership lots.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore – © Shutterstock

Grecale Folgore SUV Also Sees Major Markdown

Discounting isn’t limited to coupes. The Grecale Folgore, Maserati’s all-electric SUV, is also being offered with a substantial $25,000 incentive. This applies both to purchases and leases, which can be bundled with 5.49% APR financing over 72 months. These terms make the Grecale Folgore one of the most aggressively discounted electric SUVs currently available in the premium segment.

Powered by a 105-kWh battery and dual motors, the Grecale Folgore delivers 550 hp and 605 lb-ft of torque, achieving 0-62 mph in 4.1 seconds. Yet its limited top speed of 137 mph and more subdued styling may have contributed to a muted reception, despite its competitive specs.

The gas-powered Grecale Modena does receive a smaller $3,000 cash incentive, but this pales in comparison to the deals being offered on its electric sibling. The stark difference in pricing strategy further reinforces the brand’s difficulty in moving EV inventory.

Brand Repositioning or Distress Signal?

Maserati‘s current approach—significant price cuts without corresponding incentives for combustion models—suggests a focused effort to make room for newer inventory and possibly rethink its EV strategy. The company has been struggling to sell the Grecale line, even offering units “one by one” to hesitant buyers.

While no official statements have been made on whether this pricing strategy is temporary or part of a broader shift, the discounts reflect a sense of urgency. Electric versions of traditionally powerful and prestige-oriented nameplates appear to be facing a tougher sell, despite their high-performance metrics.