Lincoln Aviator VisioBlade Wipers Make Winter Driving Easier

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator offers heated VisioBlade wipers that take some of the hassle out of winter driving

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Hey, it’s winter, and that means that you might be dealing with snow, ice, and all the seasonal hullabaloo in the near future. So what more opportune time could there be for Lincoln to let us all know that its new 2020 Aviator has VisioBlade wipers. What are VisioBlade wipers, you ask? Oh, what aren’t they.

The available VisioBlade washer and wiper system bumps the sprayers that typically blast washer solution up onto your windshield into the blades themselves. And because the blades have built-in heating elements as well, you won’t have to worry about the sprayers being blocked up by ice as they’re often want to do.

“You don’t get that ice buildup on the blades when you’re driving through sleet or snow,” said Geoffrey Johnson, Lincoln body core engineer. “It’s a more efficient way to keep the windshield clear.”

According to Johnson, the system also uses about 50 percent less wiper fluid than the ol’ fashioned way, and you’re getting better visibility. Because there’s a heating element built into the blade, you can expect them to melt away even a thick layer of ice in around four minutes, which is a pretty substantial improvement from Lincoln’s estimate of 15 minutes with conventional defrosting. That’s what you call a win-win, folks.

The VisioBlade system is part of the available Elements Package Plus, which also includes heated and ventilated first- and second-row seating and a heated steering wheel. So, here’s the general takeaway: If you hate winter, just go on out and get a Lincoln Aviator. It won’t make winter go away and it certainly won’t stop the steady, world-ending march of climate change, but it’ll at least make your daily commute a bit more tolerable.

