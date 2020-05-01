No Comments

2020 Mazda CX-3 Overview

Photo: Mazda

The 2020 Mazda CX-3 streamlines the car-buying process by offering just one, well-equipped trim level. So if you’re in the market for a modern, stylish crossover that’s loaded with high-tech connectivity and convenient comforts, consider the 2020 Mazda CX-3.

Score a Great Deal: Shop for the 2020 Mazda CX-3

Exterior

Photo: Mazda

The sleek Mazda CX-3 boasts a myriad of practical and eye-catching features. Stylistic touches include a roof-mounted shark-fin antenna, body-colored door handles, a rear roof spoiler, bright-finished dual exhaust outlets, and body-colored power side mirrors with eye-catching integrated turn signals. Stand out from the crowd with visibility-maximizing features like LED daytime-running headlights, as well as high-end conveniences like standard rain-sensing variable-intermittent windshield wipers and an adaptive front-lighting system.

Interior



Photo: Mazda



Photo: Mazda



Photo: Mazda



Photo: Mazda

Mazda CX-3

Photo: Mazda

Mazda CX-3

Photo: Mazda



Photo: Mazda



Photo: Mazda



Photo: Mazda

With room for five passengers and 17.8 cubic feet of cargo room, the Mazda CX-3 is a perfect companion for your daily commute. If you need more cargo space, fold down the back row to open up 42.7 cubic feet of space. Keep allergens at bay with the automatic climate control, which boasts a built-in pollen filter. You’ll also enjoy the convenience of the Mazda CX-3’s rear heater ducts, rear window defogger, push-button start, and a manual anti-glare day/night rearview mirror. The Mazda CX-3 is also loaded with tech tools, including a 7-inch touch screen display, which comes equipped with Bluetooth, Pandora, Stitcher, Aha Radio, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto capabilities.

Powertrain and efficiency

Under the hood, the 2020 Mazda CX-3 is packing a SKYACTIV-G2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which delivers 148 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. This dynamo is paired up with a six-speed automatic transmission that comes with a sport mode and a manual-shift for a more engaging drive. If you opt for front-wheel drive, your Mazda CX-3 will earn about 29 mpg in the city, while all-wheel-drive models will manage about 27 mpg under the same conditions.

Learn More: Research the 2020 Mazda CX-3

Safety

If you’re looking to stay safe behind the wheel, the Mazda CX-3 offers plenty of standard tech tools to help. It’s equipped with a rearview camera, Hill Launch Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, a Traction Control System, and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Enjoy even more confidence on the road with Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support with collision warning, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go capabilities.

Looking to learn more? See how the Mazda CX-3 compares to the Mazda CX-30 in our head-to-head comparison of these classy crossovers.