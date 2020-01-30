No Comments

2020 Mazda CX-9 Overview

As the automaker’s flagship model, the 2020 Mazda CX-9 boasts some truly impressive tech tools and driving dynamics. Here’s a look at a few reasons to make it your next family hauler.

What’s new

For the 2020 model year, the CX-9 gained a small jump in power and a wealth of standard safety technology.

Exterior

The Mazda CX-9 balances sleek styling with practical amenities, including high beam control, rain-sensing variable-intermittent windshield wipers, heated, body-colored power side mirrors with integrated LED turn signals. For a sporty spin on the three-row SUV, the Mazda CX-9 boasts dual exhaust outlets and a body-colored rear roof spoiler. Take style and convenience to the next level with available windshield wiper de-icer, satin chrome aluminum roof rails, and chrome accents.

Exterior photos

Interior

With standard amenities like three-zone automatic climate control a six-speaker sound system, and built-in Bluetooth calling capabilities, the Mazda CX-9 is well equipped to keep all of its passengers comfortable — even on the longest rides. Starting your journey is a breeze thanks to standard Push Button Start, and it’s easy to keep your devices safe and powered on thanks to the spacious front center console armrest with a pair of USB chargers. The Mazda CX-9 also boasts premium interior materials like a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, as well as available genuine Santos Rosewood inlays. You can also opt for convenient features like a hands-free Power Rear Liftgate and a rear window defogger with timer.

Interior photos

Powertrain and performance

Enjoy a spirited drive with the SKYACTIV®-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder dynamo, which delivers 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque. This SKYACTIV mill proves that you don’t have to sacrifice energetic performance for efficiency — it earns a cool 28 mpg on the highway and can tow up to 2000 pounds, enough to bring along a small boat or trailer.

Safety

This modern three-row SUV is loaded with standard driver-assist technology, including traction-boosting tools like Dynamic Stability Control with Traction Control System and Trailer Stability Assist and Roll Stability Control. It also boasts the following:

Rearview Camera

Hill Launch Assist

Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Smart City Brake Support with collision warning

Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection

Lane-keep Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Available 360-Degree View Monitor