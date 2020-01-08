No Comments

2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Gains Safety Tech and New Shocks

Photo: Mazda

Although there hasn’t been much official information on the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata, a few updates have surfaced thanks to an order guide obtained by CarsDirect. Based on this new information, it seems that the 2020 Miata will boast new safety tech, along with mechanical upgrades on select models.

Safety comes standard

Photo: Mazda

For the 2020 model year, the i-Activsense suite of active safety tech will come standard on all trim levels and models of the iconic roadster. Once only offered as an additional package, i-Activsense offers a wealth of features, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Low-Speed Automatic Braking, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning.

In addition to the Miata’s new comprehensive active safety technology, you’ll be able to enjoy the convenient connectivity of standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on Club-trim-level models and above.

Intelligent Technology: All about the Mazda Co-Pilot concept

Manual model upgrades

Photo: Mazda

If you love driving stick, take heart — the Miata is about to gain some new refinements. The 2020 Grand Touring model boasts sport-tuned suspension, front shock tower braces, Bilstein shocks, and a limited-slip differential. You’ll find these upgrades on both the soft-top and hard-top Miata models.

It’s Not Too Late: Check out these 2019 Mazda Miata models before they’re gone

Price changes

With so many new standard and available upgrades, it’s only expected that the Miata’s sticker price will rise a bit. So far, it looks like the 2020 Miata Sport Soft-Top will see an $850 price jump from its 2019 starting price. For the Grand Touring trim, expect to pay $1,090 to enjoy those new shocks. The RF Club Hardtop will also see a $700 price increase. These price increases don’t include the destination charge, which was $895 during the previous model year.

Keep in mind that these are just the upgrades that have been discovered — there may be other changes we haven’t heard about yet. Regardless, even with the price increases, the Miata is still an amazing car at a great value.