No Comments

2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Overview

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda Miata is renowned for its stunning looks and impressive power-to-weight ratio. For the 2020 model year, this modern classic gained additional safety technology and a few updates to its driving dynamics. Here’s an overview of what else the Miata has to offer.

The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is available at two trim levels: Club and Grand Touring.

Which Mazda is Right for You? Meet the Mazda family of vehicles

Exterior

2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF boasts sinuous sculpting and the nameplate’s signature good looks. This roadster’s body-color retractable fastback folds away in just 13 seconds. You can also opt for a front air dam and rear lip spoiler to enhance your Miata’s aerodynamics. For greater visibility, upgrade to receive auto-dimming driver’s side mirrors, heated power side mirrors, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Exterior photos

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Interior

This sporty roadster isn’t lacking in terms of comfort and technology. The Miata RF comes standard with heated seats that offer three temperature settings, a nine-speaker Bose premium sound system with headrest speakers, and smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other standard tech tools include a 7-inch full-color touch screen, the Mazda Connect Infotainment System.

Available upgrades include an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a built-in HomeLink garage door opener, leather-trimmed seats, and automatic climate control. You can also opt for the Mazda Navigation System, which helps take the stress out of road trips and sightseeing.

Interior photos

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Powertrain

The Miata RF comes standard with its famous SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which delivers 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. You can pair that dynamo with your choice of a SKYACTIV-MT six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed sport automatic transmission, which comes with paddle shifters for a more engaging drive. This athletic model also boasts sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein® shocks, a limited-slip differential, and shock tower braces.

Safety

The 2020 model of the Miata RF comes with enhanced safety technology. Its standard offerings include a rearview camera, Smart City Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning. Available upgrades include High Beam Control and Traffic Sign Recognition to help you keep your lead foot under control.

Score a Great Deal on a Mazda: Save big on pre-owned Mazda models

For the latest Mazda news, check back with The News Wheel.