2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Overview
The Mazda Miata is renowned for its stunning looks and impressive power-to-weight ratio. For the 2020 model year, this modern classic gained additional safety technology and a few updates to its driving dynamics. Here’s an overview of what else the Miata has to offer.
The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is available at two trim levels: Club and Grand Touring.
Exterior
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF boasts sinuous sculpting and the nameplate’s signature good looks. This roadster’s body-color retractable fastback folds away in just 13 seconds. You can also opt for a front air dam and rear lip spoiler to enhance your Miata’s aerodynamics. For greater visibility, upgrade to receive auto-dimming driver’s side mirrors, heated power side mirrors, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.
Interior
This sporty roadster isn’t lacking in terms of comfort and technology. The Miata RF comes standard with heated seats that offer three temperature settings, a nine-speaker Bose premium sound system with headrest speakers, and smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other standard tech tools include a 7-inch full-color touch screen, the Mazda Connect Infotainment System.
Available upgrades include an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a built-in HomeLink garage door opener, leather-trimmed seats, and automatic climate control. You can also opt for the Mazda Navigation System, which helps take the stress out of road trips and sightseeing.
Powertrain
The Miata RF comes standard with its famous SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which delivers 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. You can pair that dynamo with your choice of a SKYACTIV-MT six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed sport automatic transmission, which comes with paddle shifters for a more engaging drive. This athletic model also boasts sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein® shocks, a limited-slip differential, and shock tower braces.
Safety
The 2020 model of the Miata RF comes with enhanced safety technology. Its standard offerings include a rearview camera, Smart City Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning. Available upgrades include High Beam Control and Traffic Sign Recognition to help you keep your lead foot under control.
