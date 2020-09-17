No Comments

2021 Canadian International AutoShow Goes Virtual

The Canadian International AutoShow held every February in Toronto will go virtual in February 2021. The largest consumer show each year, the Canadian International AutoShow traditionally welcomes more than 330,000 visitors, a risk too great to take during a pandemic. The decision to switch from its normal setting to a digital platform was made by the Trillium Automobile Dealers Association.

“We’re engaged with all manufacturers, sponsors and exhibitors to continue telling their story through our new virtual AutoShow, which will be the world’s first,” said David McClean, director of marketing. “It will run as a true event — one that excites and drives the new car consumer market in the critical spring-buying season.”

Despite the virtual platform, planners of the Canadian International AutoShow hope to satisfy expectations of returning guests, impress new viewers, and thanks the internet expand their audience reach.

“We’re still committed to ensuring that the hundreds of thousands who would normally visit the show in person will continue to engage with this great event — just in a new, more widely accessible way,” said Jason Campbell, general manager of the Canadian International AutoShow.

Approximately 1,000 new cars and light trucks are featured at the Canadian International AutoShow. The models are available to purchase in Canada, but those not interested in buying can appreciate the event, too. The AutoShow caters to auto enthusiasts with must-see events and exhibitions of classic cars.

The 2020 show was the last auto show held before the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions took hold across the globe. Notable events and exhibits at the 2020 show included the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction, a display of cars from the ’80s and ’90s, the CIAS Celebrates Canada’s Military Vehicles exhibit, and back by popular demand, the EV Test Drive Program.