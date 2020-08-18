2021 Chevrolet Colorado Overview
The Chevy Colorado sports a bold new look for the 2021 model year. With a stately new front end, a refreshed trim lineup, and plenty of available packages, the 2020 Colorado is a versatile vehicle for contractors, families, and truck enthusiasts alike. Here’s a look at its trim levels and features.
You can choose from four trim levels on the 2021 Colorado: WT, LT, Z71, and ZR2. The ZR2 is only available with all-wheel drive
The Colorado offers handy features, including an available EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, along with many utility-enhancing upgrades available through packages. The Bed Guard Package keeps your truck safe with a rubber bed mat and a tailgate liner. If you’re into off-road adventuring, you might want to go with the Performance Skid Plate Package, or the ZR2 Off-Road Package. The ZR2 Off-Road Package gives your truck a smoother ride and better capabilities thanks to its DSSV Multimatic suspension dampers and taller, wider stance. It even sports an exclusively styled front fascia, bumpers, and fenders. And for the image-conscious driver, the Colorado offers a wide range of packages, like the Z71 Midnight Edition, the ZR2 Midnight Special Edition, the Chrome Appearance Package, and the Blackout Appearance Package. You can even choose from a dozen different wheel designs.
On the inside, the Colorado offers comfort and convenience. It offers available leather seats, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and tons of standard tech. It comes with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System and a standard 7-inch touch-screen display, as well as Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity. You can also opt for built-in navigation to make it easier to find destinations, whether they’re restaurants, campgrounds, hiking trails, or job sites. The Colorado also keeps your devices going strong with available wireless charging, and makes every road trip more fun with the available Bose premium audio system and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities.
Powertrain and performance
The Colorado comes equipped with a 200-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. For a blend of power and efficiency, upgrade to the 2.8-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel four-cylinder engine. In addition to providing 181 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, it earns 28 mpg when cruising down the highway. Plus, it boasts a 7,700-pound towing capacity. But for even more power, go with the 3.6-liter V6 mill. It churns out 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque.
Safety
Stay safe on the road with the Colorado’s available active safety technology. It can help you avoid fender benders with Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and an HD Rear Vision Camera. In addition to these advanced innovations, it comes standard with a suite of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and seatbelt pretensioners.
