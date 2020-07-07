No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Malibu gets Sport Edition Package

Photo: Chevrolet

Want to add a little extra style to your new 2021 Chevrolet Malibu? The bowtie brand has just what you’re looking for. New for the 2021 model year, the Sport Edition Package can add some extra flair and functionality to LT trim level models. Here’s what you’ll get inside this new package.

Stylish and sporty

Photo: Chevrolet

The Sport Edition Package adds some sleek features, including a blacked-out grille, bowtie badge, and nameplate badge. When equipped with this package, your Malibu will ride on 19-inch black-painted aluminum wheels and all-season tires. It’s only available in combination with the Jet Black interior option, but it can pair with any exterior color except Mosaic Black Metallic. And, as mentioned previously, this package is exclusively available in the LT trim level.

Other ways to customize your Malibu

Photo: Chevrolet

The Sport Edition Package joins a few other returning classic packages for the Malibu. These are the Redline Edition and the Midnight Edition.

The Redline Edition also boasts a blacked-out grille and bowties. However, it adds red-accented wheels, mirror caps, a slick-looking red outline around the nameplate badge. It’s only available when you opt for a Jet Black interior, and a Silver Ice Metallic, Summit White, or Mosaic Black Metallic exterior

The Midnight Edition, on the other hand, offers everything you’ll find on the Sport Edition Package, but with one key difference — the Midnight Edition is only available with the Mosaic Black Metallic exterior color option. In other words, the Sport Edition Package is the Midnight Edition package, but for every other exterior color.

Meet the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu

Photo: Chevrolet

So far, not much is known about the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu, but it’s expected to have many of the same features as its predecessors. So, you can expect plenty of creature comforts from the upcoming model, including an available Bose® premium nine-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and heated rear outboard seats.

Want the latest scoop on the 2021 Chevy Malibu? Stay tuned to The News Wheel.