2021 Chrysler Pacifica Gets New Mopar Accessories

Photo: FCA

The redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica has even more to offer drivers. With more than 85 accessories from Mopar, the Ontario-manufactured Chrysler Pacifica lineup has the potential to be better than ever.

“From roof racks to pet kennels, Mopar offers even more innovative storage options for the new, redesigned Chrysler Pacifica,” said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Services, Parts & Customer Care.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica offers all-wheel drive control, a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and tons of family-friendly features.

Here’s a look at a few of the new Mopar Accessories designed for the 2021 Pacifica.

Take advantage of vertical storage space

Even though the Chrysler Pacifica has plenty of space for passengers and cargo, you can always use more storage space, especially on road trips. The rooftop cargo boxes range in capacity, 13 cubic feet and 14 cubic feet. The boxes are lockable to provide secure storage and are weather-resistant. The hinged lid is controlled by a gas-cylinder opening system. Soft-sided cargo bags offer 11 cubic feet of cargo room or 16 cubic feet of space. Both the cargo boxes and cargo bags are used with side rails and/or crossbars.

Secure adventure-ready gear

If your road trips require adventure gear, you will appreciate the ski and snowboard carriers, upright bike carrier, or fork-mount bike carrier. Each carrier mounts to the roof and secures your gear safely in place.

Cater to your furry family members

If your pup enjoys tagging along on road trips or just needs to head to the veterinarian, the pet kennel can help deliver safe passage. It boasts a Chrysler logo, has soft sides, and stores flat when your pup stays at home.

Plan for emergencies

If your current roadside emergency kit is lacking in supplies, upgrade with the roadside safety kit. Included in the kit are two bungee cords, a fleece blanket, gloves, and a safety triangle. Tools include pliers, six-gauge jumper cables, and Phillips-head screwdriver, and a flathead screwdriver.

These Mopar accessories can help you make the most of your Pacifica minivan.