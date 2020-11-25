No Comments

2021 Family Green Car of the Year is the Toyota Sienna

Photo: Toyota

The all-new Toyota Sienna, with its standard hybrid powertrain and wide array of new features, has been named the 2021 Family Green Car of the Year in the annual Green Car Awards.

The Sienna minivan arrived in dealership showrooms this month and is now in its fourth generation. Developed by teams based in California and Michigan, it features for the first time an exclusively hybrid powertrain.

Under the hood, the Sienna is powered by the Toyota Hybrid System II, which produces 245 horsepower while delivering an impressive EPA-estimated fuel economy of 36 combined mpg, setting a new benchmark for the minivan segment.

To earn the title of 2021 Family Green Car of the Year, the Sienna was appraised by a jury of energy and environmental leaders, including presidents and CEOs from companies like Ocean Futures Society and the Alliance to Save Energy.

Also on the jury panel were the Green Car Journal editors and Jay Leno, who, if you didn’t already know, is a massive car nerd who has been hosting his own car show since 2014 and owns a collection of nearly 300 vehicles.

Incredibly, the new Toyota Sienna LE, the base model, starts at the same price as the previous-generation Sienna LE, despite a significant number of new standard features. These include seven USB ports, a 9-inch touch-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, bucket seats with super-long-slide functionality, and a comprehensive suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies.

“The fuel efficiency of this all-new 2021 Sienna makes it a cut above the rest,” said Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales for Toyota Motor North America. “This award just further highlights our dedication to hybrids in North America and we’re humbly honored to have the new Sienna be recognized as the Family Green Car of the Year for 2021.”