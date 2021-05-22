No Comments

2021 GMC and Buick Models Recognized for Third-Row Seats

The 2021 Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

2021 GMC and Buick models landed on the U.S. News & World Report’s list of “SUVs With the Best Third-Row Seats in 2021.” To rank highly on this list, each SUV needed to have plenty of legroom and easily accommodate both kids and adults in the third row.

GMC Acadia

The 2021 GMC Acadia Elevation

Photo: GMC

The 2021 GMC Acadia seats anywhere from five to seven passengers, depending on the configuration. With all three of its rows full, the midsize SUV has 12.8 cubic feet of cargo volume. Its third row has 29.7 inches of legroom, which is well below the 41 inches of legroom in the front row. That’s why U.S. News recommends only putting kids in the rearmost row.

Overall, the Acadia earned an interior score of 7.2 points, thanks to the comfort of its front two rows. U.S. News also gave a nod to its GMC Infotainment System, which has an 8-inch touch screen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities.

Buick Enclave

The 2021 Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

The midsize 2021 Buick Enclave has sufficient room to seat seven occupants comfortably, according to U.S. News. Its third row has 33.5 inches of legroom, compared to 41.2 inches in the front. You can also store your gear in 23.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row. The publication advises opting for the second-row captain’s chairs for easier third-row access. It also praises the SUV’s easy-to-use infotainment system, which helped it receive an interior score of 8.5 points.

GMC Yukon

The 2021 GMC Yukon

Photo: GMC

The full-size GMC Yukon was redesigned for 2021, making it noticeably more stylish, according to U.S. News. It has seating for up to eight and 25.5 cubic feet of cargo volume. Both the first row and third row have enough space for tall adults with 34.9 inches and 44.5 inches of legroom, respectively. The Yukon also has lots of available amenities, including a rear-seat entertainment system and a power sliding center console, earning it an 8.2-point interior score.

These vehicles are not the only GM models to gain recognition on the “SUVs With the Best Third-Row Seats in 2021” list. A couple of Chevy vehicles also made the list for having spacious designs.