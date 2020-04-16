No Comments

COVID-19 Won’t Delay 2021 GMC Canyon or Chevy Colorado

The new 2021 GMC Canyon AT4

Photo: GMC

The coronavirus pandemic has forced General Motors to halt production on different vehicle components and push back the release date of new vehicles. Despite postponing the mid-cycle updates of many models, the 2021 GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado are still set to hit dealerships on schedule.

Expected updates for the GM trucks

Vehicles, like the GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevy Silverado 1500, were originally supposed to receive mid-cycle updates for the 2021 model year. However, due to the pandemic, GM is pushing back these updates until the 2022 model year.

Nevertheless, GM still intends to release the GMC Canyon and the Chevy Colorado for the 2021 model year. GM initially intended to completely refresh each truck, but the automaker changed its plans so that now the trucks are receiving a multitude of minor updates.

The upcoming Canyon will add the AT4 trim as an option, allowing you to explore off-road paths with ease. The Canyon AT4 will ride on Goodyear Wrangler 31-inch DuraTrac tires and feature a two-speed AutoTrac transfer case. You will be able to equip the truck with a 308-horsepower V6 engine or a 2.8-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel engine that delivers 369 lb-ft of torque.

The new 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

The new Colorado will have a striking exterior with a bold grille and 17-inch wheels. The truck will give you the choice between seven exterior colors, including three new colors. With its advanced technologies and versatility, the truck will be capable of taking you on adventures on and off the road.

Although it’s disappointing that other GM vehicles are being delayed, it’s still exciting that the 2021 GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado are gaining some updates. You can learn more about each truck when they’re released later this spring.