2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Adds New Off-Road Performance Edition

The 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition

Photo: GMC

The 2021 GMC Canyon already made history as the first Canyon model to have an AT4 trim. Now, the 2021 Canyon AT4 is also offering a new Off-Road Performance Edition for improved capabilities on outdoor adventures.

What’s included in the Off-Road Performance Edition?

The front of the Off-Road Performance Edition

Photo: GMC

The Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition better shields and prevents damage to the underbody. When driving on rock-strewn paths, front and mid skid plates comprised of strong aluminum protect the front differential, lower radiator, steering gear, and oil pan. The truck can further withstand the elements with an off-road rocker panel protector and a spray-in bedliner.

The special edition also enhances the maneuverability and approach angle of the truck. By adding a 1-inch suspension leveling kit and removing the front air dam, GMC was able to achieve an approach angle of about 30 degrees, which is an improvement of over 35 percent.

To give the truck a more stylish look as well, the Off-Road Performance Edition includes Carbon Black AT4 logos and a Gloss Black performance exhaust tip. It also features bold 17-inch Gloss Black wheels.

The truck driving off the beaten path

Photo: GMC

Each Canyon AT4 model rides on 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires and has a four-wheel-drive system. The Advanced Hill Descent Control System and an off-road-tuned suspension package make for smooth drives on the trails.

Under the hood, a 3.6-liter V6 engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission to reach 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. The standard transfer case shield protects the powertrain when driving over obstacles. Thanks to this powertrain, the truck is capable of towing up to 6,200 pounds and hauling 1,531 pounds with the proper equipment.

You can order the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition later in 2020. GMC hasn’t revealed pricing information yet, but it’s expected to do so in the coming weeks.