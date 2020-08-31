No Comments

2021 GMC Canyon Overview

This capable mid-size truck is like a more refined version of its cousin, the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado. For the latest model year, the Canyon gained a redesigned front end and a revised trim level lineup. This revision reshuffled some features and added the automaker’s new off-road-oriented AT4 trim level.

The 2021 GMC Canyon is available at four trim levels: Elevation Standard, Elevation, AT4, and Denali.

Exterior

The 2021 GMC Canyon sports a new look for the latest model year. It has a redesigned grill along with plenty of trim-level exclusive design features. The Denali model stands out from the rest of the lineup with its chrome accents, spray-on bedliner, exclusive wheels, and Denali badging. The new AT4 trim level sports red recovery hooks, a black-and-chrome grille, and signature lighting. Plus, the Canyon offers the EZ-Lift and Lower Tailgate, which comes with an internal torsion bar that dampens its movement.

Interior

The 2021 Canyon offers the Crew Cab configuration on every trim, allowing it to seat up to five people. While the cabin of a mid-size truck is never particularly spacious, the Canyon works within this constraint by offering a large center console and under-seat storage for the second row. You can also opt for a number of comfort features, including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a soft-touch instrument panel. Denali models come standard heated and ventilated perforated leather front seats with contrast stitching.

In terms of tech, the 2021 GMC Canyon comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility for on-the-go access to your favorite apps. You can also manage your smart home devices, make calls, and receive the latest news through available Amazon Alexa connectivity. Other available features include 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, built-in navigation, and a wireless smartphone charging station for your mobile devices.

Power and capability

Choose from a trio of powertrains on the latest GMC Canyon. It comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 200 horsepower 191lb-ft of torque. It’s rated to tow a maximum of 3,500 pounds. The available 308-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine can manage a maximum of 7,000 pounds. And if you’re looking for more muscle, wait until the 2.8-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine is released. It offers 181 horsepower, 369 lb-ft of torque.

Safety

Admittedly, the 2021 GMC Canyon goes light on the safety tech. Of course, it has the requisite airbags and traction control features you’d expect from a modern vehicle, but it doesn’t have much in the way of standard-issue frills. That said, every model is equipped with Teen Driver technology, which helps young drivers practice safe habits. If you want more driver-assist tech, upgrade for an HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Forward Collision Alert.

The 2021 GMC Canyon will available at dealerships nationwide in late summer or fall of 2020.