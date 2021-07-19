2021 GMC Savana Passenger Van

Photo: GMC

Whether you’ve got a growing family or a business that shuttles people around town, the 2021 GMC Savana Passenger Van is a perennially popular pick for transporting large groups. Here’s a look at what this van has to offer.

Find the Right Model for Your Fleet: Check out the GMC lineup

Exterior

Thanks to its 60/40 split swing-out doors, the Savana makes it easy to access up to five rows of seating. Upfit the vehicle with assist steps or a chair lift for greater accessibility to young children, elderly people, or wheelchair-using passengers. You can also opt for a removable roof rack to help haul everyone’s gear.

Interior

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

The 2021 GMC Savana Passenger Van prioritizes space and versatility. It offers two seating configurations — one for 12 passengers, and one that seats 15 people. Cargo space varies based on which wheelbase model you choose — the standard version offers up to 218.5 cubic feet of cargo volume with all of the seats folded flat, while the extended-wheelbase variant maxes out at 255.5 cubic feet.

Powertrain

You can choose from a trio of engine options on the Savana. It comes standard with a 4.3-liter V6, which delivers 276 horsepower and 298 lb-ft of torque. Upgrade for a little more pep, courtesy of a Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine that saves you money on gas while providing 369 lb-ft of torque. If you need to tow, consider the 6.6-liter gas V8, which puts out 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque, while offering up to 9,600 pounds of towing capability.

Help Your Fleet Stay Connected on the Go: Choose OnStar for your fleet

Safety

When it comes to standard safety features, the Savana goes light. It boasts a standard rear vision camera to make backing up easier, along with StabiliTrak for a smoother, more confident ride. Take the guesswork out of maneuvering a large vehicle with available Rear Park Assist, and make highway driving less of a hassle with available tech tools like Side Blind Zone Alert and Lane Departure Warning.

Want something a little smaller? Check out the GMC Yukon.