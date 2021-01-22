No Comments

2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Offers Brand-New AT4 Value Package

The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC

The GMC Sierra 1500 gained several new features for the 2021 model year, including trailering technology like the Trailer Length Indicator and Jack-Knife Alert. Now, the light-duty truck is also offering a new AT4 Value Package, which adds the Driver Alert Package, the AT4 Preferred Package, and blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires to the AT4 trim.

Learn More About the Truck: The best changes to the 2021 Sierra 1500

The Driver Alert Package

The Driver Alert Package consists of perimeter lighting and three driver-assistance features. Its Front and Rear Park Assist gives distance alerts to any nearby objects while you park. As you back out of a parking spot, Rear Cross Traffic Alert detects and warns of traffic behind the Sierra 1500. Once on the road, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warns when a vehicle is in your side blind zone so that you know not to switch lanes.

Side Blind Zone Alert giving a mirror alert on the GMC Sierra

Photo: GMC

The AT4 Preferred Package

With the AT4 Preferred Package, the Sierra 1500 upgrades to the 8-inch diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with Navigation. This system has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio, HD Radio, and navigation assistance.

The Bose Premium Sound System adds seven speakers and a Richbass woofer to the truck’s cabin for improved audio. You can control your security system, garage door opener, and other compatible devices with the Universal Home Remote. The AT4 Preferred Package also includes a rear sliding power window and Wireless Charging for added convenience.

The interior of the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4

Photo: GMC

Tire and wheel options

With the AT4 Value Package, the Sierra 1500 AT4 pairs blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires with standard 18-inch wheels. However, you can also choose to upgrade to 20-inch machined aluminum wheels with Carbon Grey Metallic accents. These wheels work with both all-terrain blackwall tires and blackwall Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires.

Check Out the Previous Model: The 2020 Sierra 1500

To add the AT4 Value Package to the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500, you will need to pay $2,605. If you want the 20-inch wheels, it will cost $3,405 with the all-terrain tires and $3,700 with the Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires.