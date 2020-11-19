No Comments

2021 GMC Terrain Overview

The 2021 GMC Terrain checks all the expected boxes for a compact SUV, but it goes well beyond the basics to offer striking good looks, a sophisticated interior, and a generous new package of standard safety features. This vehicle is available in five trims: SL, SLE, SLT, and (with late availability) the AT4 and Denali.

What’s new

For 2021, the Terrain (along with the entire GMC lineup) gains an AT4 trim level that combines off-road-friendly design and performance with premium features. According to GMC, the Terrain AT4 comes with “a rugged exterior, confident capability, and advanced technology.”

Performance and efficiency

At each trim level, the GMC Terrain is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo engine that makes 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. It can also tow up to 1,500 pounds. The Terrain’s engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission that’s electronically controlled via console-mounted buttons. A MacPherson front suspension and four-link rear suspension work together to make every ride a smooth one. The Terrain is available with either FWD (27 combined mpg) or AWD (26 combined mpg).

Exterior features

The GMC Terrain establishes a handsome presence with standard 17-inch aluminum wheels, black mirror caps, and instantly recognizable C-shaped LED signature lighting. For an especially striking look, opt for the Terrain Elevation Edition. This model adds 19-inch gloss-black aluminum wheels, a darkened grille, a variety of black accents, and five special paint color options.

Interior features

The interior of the Terrain combines upscale comfort with versatile space. A leather-wrapped steering wheel and premium cloth seats come standard. To maximize the vehicle’s 63.3 cubic feet of total cargo space, the front passenger seat folds flat along with the rear seats to fit items up to 8 feet long. For additional sophistication, add deluxe options like heated leather seats, a hands-free power programmable liftgate, and a SkyScape power sunroof.

Safety and infotainment tech

The high-tech GMC Infotainment System ensures connectivity and convenience wherever you go. With it, you’ll get a standard 7-inch touch screen, smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice command, Bluetooth audio streaming, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. Enhancements include larger screen options, built-in navigation, and Bose premium sound.

To keep you and your passengers protected, all Terrain models include the standard GMC Pro Safety package. This suite of advanced features includes Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, and IntelliBeam auto high beams. Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist are some of the available systems you can add to boost your peace of mind even further.