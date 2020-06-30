No Comments

2021 GMC Yukon Begins Production

Photo: GMC

When the COVID-19 pandemic threw the entire world into disarray, several planned vehicle reveals, rollouts, and redesigns needed to be pushed back. Thankfully, GMC decided to grace fans with some exciting news — the 2021 Yukon has finally begun production, starting the countdown clock towards its long-awaited arrival on dealership lots.

Mapping the timeline

As our very own Caleb Cook recently reported, the 2021 Yukon was originally slated to begin production in May of this year, but got hit with a delay for obvious reasons. He also mentioned that the rollout will take part in three phases — the first focusing on the Denali trim with a few SLTs thrown in for color, the second phase will hit models with Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, Active Response 4WD, and other convenience features, and the final wave filling in the gaps with all other trims and variants. Clearly, this structure is a response to workplace health concerns resulting from the current situation.

What to expect from the new family favorite

The GMC Yukon hasn’t seen a full redesign since 2015, so it stands to reason that people are chomping at the bit to get behind the wheel of the updated version of the iconic SUV. You can choose from three engines, including a 6.2-liter V8 that belts out 420 horsepower and a more efficient 3.0-liter Duramax® diesel option. Meanwhile, you can look forward to increased legroom ad cargo space across all models, including the ultra-luxurious Denali and the rugged, capable AT4. You may even be able to land a Yukon with “Hurricane Turn,” a feature that enables the SUV to spin in place around a central point.

While we still don’t have a precise date for the 2021 GMC Yukon’s launch, you should expect to be able to experience it for yourself as soon as the fall of this year.

