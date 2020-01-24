No Comments

2021 GMC Yukon Can Do Donuts Like a Spinning Top

Photo: GMC

In addition to the bevy of welcome updates coming to the 2021 GMC Yukon — an all-new redesign, a fresh V8 engine, the exciting off-road AT4 trim, etc. — there is one feature that flew under the radar. That is, of course, the “Hurricane Turn” system that allows the Yukon to spin in a 180-degree circle around a virtually perfect central axis.

This feature wasn’t widely publicized, as it seems that GMC’s engineers weren’t yet prepared for a full unveiling. According to a report from MotorTrend writers who were on-site during the reveal — and were thus able to speak to GMC representatives in person — there are a few details we can work with.

Just based on appearances, it seems like the decision to include the “Hurricane Turn,” was inspired by the EV startup Rivan’s “Tank Turn” feature. The Rivan vehicle’s wheels are each powered by their own discreet electric motor, which allows it to spin in a perfectly centered circle, like this:

The Yukon, on the other hand, is powered by a single V8 engine, making complete emulation of Rivan’s “Tank Turn” virtually impossible. Based on the questions MotorTrend asked the GMC reps, they surmised that the feature would be achieved by executing the tightest “donut” move ever you’ve ever seen.

Essentially, if you want to spin to the right, the Yukon will seize the brakes on the right side and distribute more power to the left-side wheels, and it will begin rotating around the front axle. From there, the “Hurricane Turn” system will slowly tighten the turn radius until the vehicle is almost perfectly spinning around its center point.

While I’m still not exactly sure what the real-world application of this system is, it’s definitely an interesting addition that promises to be a lot of fun.