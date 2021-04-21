No Comments

2021 GMC Yukon Denali is the Rocky Mountain SUV of the Year

The new Yukon Denali is a luxurious off-roading machine

Photo: GMC

Tackling the rough and unpredictable terrain of a mountain range is a challenge that only the toughest vehicles can tackle. This year, the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press recognized the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali as being up the challenge. The luxury ride has officially been crowned the Rocky Mountain SUV of the Year.

The 2021 GMC Yukon Denali takes the crown

Every year, the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press gathers an elite panel of experts to study the latest vehicles on the market. Their goal: to find the vehicle that handles driving in tough mountain environments the best. The nominating committee looks over each vehicle very carefully, considering factors like off-roading technology, performance, efficiency, and overall value.

For 2021, the latest GMC Yukon Denali was selected as the winner. The SUV beat out competitors including the 2021 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE63W4S, the 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime, and the 2021 Kia Seltos S Turbo AWD.

For anyone who has driven the high-end Denali variant of the 2021 Yukon, its victory is no surprise. This powerful SUV was completely redesigned and refreshed for the 2021 model year. In addition to a sleek new look, the Yukon also received a number of tech and mechanical upgrades that make it an ideal off-roading vehicle. Its new Air Ride Adaptive Suspension reduces bumps and jostling caused by rough terrain, and even offers an extra two inches of ground clearance. The SUV’s nine available camera views keep track of the surrounding environment, and make towing a trailer through difficult trails and conditions much easier.

As if all this off-roading tech wasn’t enough, the 2021 Yukon Denali is also a luxury ride. Its premium trim materials, comfortable seating, and ample space definitely impressed the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press’ nominating committee.

2021 marks the fifteenth year that the Rocky Mountain Vehicle of the Year awards have been given out.