2021 GMC Yukon Denali Offers Affordable Diesel Engine

The 2021 GMC Yukon Denali

Photo: General Motors

The 2021 GMC Yukon Denali is giving you the choice between a gas engine and a diesel engine. While diesel engines are typically more expensive than gas engines, this high-end model’s diesel option is more affordable than its standard gas option.

The Yukon Denali engine lineup

The 2021 GMC Yukon

Photo: GMC

The 2021 Yukon Denali comes standard with the 6.2-liter V8, which delivers best-in-class 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. When equipped with this engine, the full-size SUV has a base price of $69,695.

The 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission, just as the 6.2-liter V8 does, and it has late availability for the 2021 Yukon Denali. With this diesel engine, the SUV costs $68,195, which is $1,500 less than its base price.

The 2021 GMC Yukon

Photo: GMC

Not only does it lower the SUV’s price, but the diesel engine will likely also save you money on fuel over time. As of now, GMC has only released fuel economy ratings of the 6.2-liter V8, which gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway.

However, the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali offers the same engines as the 2021 Yukon Denali and gives a good idea of what to expect for the SUV’s diesel option. The 6.2-liter V8 achieves the same fuel economy ratings in the truck as it does in the SUV. The truck’s 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel reaches an EPA-estimated 22 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. This diesel engine should have similar ratings in the Yukon Denali.

The 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel will have late availability for the new GMC Yukon, GMC Yukon XL, Chevrolet Suburban, and Chevrolet Tahoe models. If you’re interested in having an SUV equipped with this efficient engine, you can opt for one beginning in November.