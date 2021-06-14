No Comments

2021 GMC Yukon Makes List of Most Improved Cars

Photo: GMC

A redesign can bolster a vehicle to greater popularity and award-worthy attention. The editors at U.S. News & World Report picked six 2021 models whose redesign sets them apart. The GMC Yukon easily took a spot on its list of The 6 Most Improved Cars of 2021.

Available Now: 2021 GMC Yukon

“The GMC Yukon’s full redesign moved it from the bottom of our large SUV ranking to the middle of the class. The new 2021 model is lauded for its enormous cabin, comfortable ride, and powerful engines,” according to U.S. News & World Report writers Kevin Linder and Isaac R. Braun.

One major reason the GMC Yukon earned a spot on the list is due to its increased cargo capacity. The cargo space available with the third row folded down measures 72.6 cubic feet in the 2021 model. The 2020 model delivered only 51.7 cubic feet of cargo space with the third row folded down. With the second and third-row seats folded down the 2021 GMC Yukon offers 122.9 cubic feet of cargo space, outpacing the 2020 model’s 94.7 cubic feet of cargo space. The increased cabin space in the 2021 GMC Yukon also results in more legroom in the third row so even adults won’t feel cramped in the third row.

The 2021 GMC Yukon also offers updated technologies including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard features, adds Linder and Braun. Two advanced driver-assist technologies, automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning are also standard on the 2021 GMC Yukon. Under proper conditions, these technologies work together to monitor and alert you to dangers and engage the brakes, if necessary, to help lessen the impact or help you avoid the collision.

“Overall, GMC’s new Yukon has made some major improvements and should be near the top of the list for shoppers looking to buy a new large SUV,’ add Linder and Braun.