2021 GMC Yukon Overview

Photo: GMC

Equal parts rugged and luxurious, the GMC Yukon has been seriously overhauled for 2021. This full-size SUV’s next-generation redesign includes highlights like new performance features, a reshaped exterior, and a more spacious and well-equipped cabin.

Photo: GMC

Performance

New for 2021, the Tahoe can be equipped with a 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax turbodiesel engine. Available later this year, it puts out 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Yukon lineup also features two regular gas engines. The base 5.3-liter V8 makes 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The available 6.2-liter V8 is the most muscular option, delivering 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. All three of these engines are mated to a new 10-speed automatic transmission with a push-button shifter.

The Yukon’s powerful engine options are supported by suspension technologies that ensure a smooth, assured ride. A new independent multilink rear suspension comes standard on all trims. Available Magnetic Ride Control provides even greater comfort. The optional new Four Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension can raise and lower the Yukon achieve better ground clearance and make entry and exit easier. The Yukon also offers a new Active Response 4WD system that confidently handles rough conditions and all-terrain adventures.

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Exterior

The Yukon comes in four trims: the SLE, the SLT, the off-road AT4, and the high-end Denali. It can be customized with 10 different exterior paint colors and a variety of 18-inch, 20-inch, and 22-inch wheel designs. All models feature LED headlights and taillights, assist steps, and a powerfully proportioned look. Available features like a hands-free power liftgate with emblem projector, an illuminated GMC emblem, and chrome bodyside moldings add to the Yukon’s premium presence.

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Interior

The Yukon’s cabin and cargo compartment combine versatility, luxury, and spaciousness. Passengers have 10 extra inches of legroom compared to the 2020 model. The Yukon’s maximum cargo capacity has grown to nearly 123 cubic feet when the second and third row are folded down. Standard amenities include power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. The Denali trim boasts an exclusive interior look with leather seats, wood detailing, four color theme choices, and a special dashboard design.

Photo: GMC

Safety and infotainment

All Yukon trims feature an infotainment system with a 10.2-inch screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Available upgrades include built-in navigation, a rear-seat entertainment system with dual 12.6-inch screens, and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound system. For enhanced visibility, you can add premium options like a 15-inch color head-up display, HD Surround Vision, and the Rear Camera Mirror. The GMC Pro Safety Plus package comes standard on all trims except SLE. It contains systems like Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Front and Rear Park Assist.

