2021 GMC Yukon Will Debut in January

Photo: GMC

The long-awaited next-generation 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL will finally be revealed to the public early next year.

According to a report by GM Authority, GMC plans to introduce these models on Jan. 14, showing off their completely redesigned (and enlarged) exteriors, fresh interiors, and new technologies.

This full-size SUV is built on the same platform as the recently unveiled 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, so we already know quite a bit about what it will offer. Where the Yukon will really differentiate itself is with exterior design cues and, likely, more luxurious interior options.

Like the Tahoe and Suburban, the 2021 Yukon will receive a standard independent rear suspension, ensuring a smoother, better-handling ride even on rough streets. The Yukon is also likely to get a 10-speed automatic transmission and three powertrain options, including a new 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel.

Photo: GMC

On the interior, the 2021 Yukon should feature dramatically expanded cargo capacity and passenger space, along with available technologies like the Rear Camera Mirror, a head-up display, an in-vehicle trailering app, and nine camera views for towing. Expect a wide range of standard infotainment and safety technologies.

The 2021 Yukon will receive a new trim, too. The off-road-ready Yukon AT4 should offer features like a skid plate, tow hooks, and 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. Expect this trim to also offer an available Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, which provides load-leveling and 4 inches of ride-height adjustability.

The new Suburban and Tahoe are expected to start arriving at dealerships in mid-2020, so the Yukon shouldn’t be far behind.

