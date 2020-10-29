No Comments

2021 GMC Yukon XL Overview

The next-generation 2021 GMC Yukon XL brings a number of updates to the model. The latest iteration of this full-size SUV features a new diesel engine, additional tech tools, and the off-road-oriented AT4 trim level.

The 2021 GMC Yukon XL is available in four trim levels: SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali.

Exterior

For the 2021 model year, the GMC Yukon XL sports a refreshed design with a notably blockier front end. It provides a wide array of wheel option, standard Rainsense automatic wipers, and an available hands-free power liftgate.

The AT4 trim sets itself apart with red recovery hooks, a unique wheel design, and a trim-level-exclusive set of skid plates. Denali models, on the other hand, continue to feature chrome accents on the tailpipe and grille.

Interior

Living up to its name, the Yukon XL offers best-in-class cargo volume behind the third row, with 41.5 cubic feet. On top of that, it provides 41 percent more third-row legroom than the 2020 model. GMC also offers the Cargo Convenience Package to help you keep your gear safe and organized. This option includes a vertical cargo net, a collapsible cargo-area organizer, and a cargo security shade to keep your belongings away from prying eyes.

Standard interior amenities include a Wi-Fi hotspot and a 120-volt power outlet, which can power a laptop charger or game console to keep your passengers entertained on the go. Up front, you’ll have a 10.2-inch infotainment system screen at your fingertips, so you can easily access your favorite smartphone apps via wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can also make long drives a little more fun with an included trial subscription to SiriusXM® with 360L, a streaming service that offers thousands of hours of on-demand content.

The updated available Rear Seat Media System features a pair of seat-mounted, high-resolution 12.6-inch screens. They boast first-in-class features like touch controls, screen sharing, and tilting for an improved viewing experience. Drivers, on the other hand, can enjoy the convenience of an available 15-inch multicolor Head-Up Display, which puts important driving data in your line of sight.

In terms of comfort features, tri-zone automatic climate control comes standard in the Yukon XL. You can upgrade for leather seating, heated second-row seats, heated and ventilated front seats, and an automatic heated steering wheel. You can also opt for a power sliding center console, which can move up to 10 inches. Plus, it helps you secure your valuables with a hidden drawer that’s inaccessible in valet mode.

Powertrain and performance

The 2021 Yukon XL offers a variety of powertrain options. The standard 5.3-liter V8 engine churns out 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. For more power, you can upgrade to the 6.2-liter V8 engine, which pumps out 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, while delivering a towing capacity of 8,000 pounds. This dynamo is also coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission. You can also opt for the new Duramax® 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel inline-six engine, which provides 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

If you plan on using your Yukon XL for towing, the ProGrade Trailering System adds a number of conveniences. It upgrades your ride with a trailer brake controller, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, an in-vehicle trailering app, and Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.

Safety

With standard safety features including the LATCH System for car seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Forward Collision Alert, the 2021 GMC Yukon XL is well suited to being a family vehicle. It even comes standard with Front and Rear Park Assist, which can be helpful when maneuvering such a large vehicle.

Available safety tools include HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, and a variety of technologies to make merging and changing lanes easier. Rear Cross Traffic Alert takes the stress and guesswork out of backing out in a packed parking lot, while Adaptive Cruise Control helps you maintain a set speed and following distance during long highway drives.

The 2021 GMC Yukon XL starts at $60,500.