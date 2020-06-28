No Comments

2021 Highlander SUV to Get Toyota Safety Sense 2.5

Photo: Toyota

Toyota Safety Sense, a suite of driver-assistive technologies designed to help prevent accidents, has blazed the trail for semi-autonomous safety features in the auto industry since it was first announced in 2015. In 2018, the automaker introduced the second generation of TSS, and now, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 is expected to arrive with the 2021 Highlander SUV.

According to a document sent to fleet customers, both the new 2021 Highlander and the 2021 Highlander Hybrid will benefit from updates to Toyota’s advanced suite of safety features. It will come with an improved pre-collision system that can handle left turns at intersections, a “Curve Speed Management” feature for its adaptive cruise control system, and a “Risk Avoidance Emergency Steering” feature for its lane-keeping assistance system.

It’s not yet clear what these new features do, but we don’t expect to have to wait too long before getting more details. Toyota has recently been making a buzz about the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 that will be equipped on the 2021 Lexus IS, which it says will feature updates that help “prevent additional types of collisions, additional emergency steering assist and more.”

TSS is now standard on 18 Toyota models sold for the Canadian market, while LSS+ is standard on all Lexus models. Its most notable feature is the automatic emergency braking system that can detect obstacles ahead and bring the car to a stop if needed. TSS 2.0 then improved the performance and perception of this system while also including the ability to detect bicyclists during the day and pedestrians in low-light conditions. We expect Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 and subsequent updates to become even better at detecting any obstacle in all types of light conditions.

Though the 2021 Toyota Highlander will get TSS 2.5, the all-new 2021 Toyota Venza will not. In fact, according to CarsDirect, none of the 2021 models announced so far will get the latest version of the safety suite. With more and more SUVs and crossovers on the market, perhaps Toyota hopes TSS 2.5 to be a selling point for the three-row Highlander.