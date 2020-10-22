No Comments

Pricing Set for All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra Lineup

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai has announced pricing for the redesigned 2021 Elantra sedan lineup — including the first-ever Elantra Hybrid and Elantra N Line.

For the new model year, the Elantra comes with more standard safety features, improved fuel economy, expanded technology and amenity options, and a sleek new exterior look.

“I love the Elantra,” said Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai Motor North America’s vice president of product planning and mobility strategy. “It’s a feature-rich vehicle with a compelling ‘sensuous sporty’ design that outpaces the competition.”

Here’s a look at pricing and features for each 2021 Hyundai Elantra trim level:

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line

Photo: Hyundai

Elantra SE

The base Elantra SE is priced starting at $19,650. This trim boasts five new standard SmartSense safety features, an 8-inch display screen, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also achieves 37 mpg in combined city/highway driving, 2 mpg better than the previous model year.

Elantra SEL

The Elantra SEL’s price tag comes out to $20,900. Key features include heated front seats, hands-free smart trunk release, and a proximity key with push-button start. For an extra $950, the SEL Convenience Package adds a leather steering wheel and shifter, wireless charging, and Smart Cruise Control. The $3,050 Premium Package piles on 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, chrome accents, and Hyundai Digital Key tech.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Photo: Hyundai

Elantra Limited

For $25,450, the Elantra Limited comes standard with all the features in the Convenience and Premium packages. It also offers additional safety features, built-in navigation, and Dynamic Voice Recognition technology.

Elantra N Line MT and DCT

The sporty Elantra N Line is priced at $24,100 when equipped with a manual transmission or $25,200 with a dual-clutch transmission. Both models come with a turbo engine, an independent rear suspension and sport-tuned steering, and an array of unique N design elements both inside and out.

Elantra SEL Hybrid and Limited Hybrid

Both Elantra Hybrid trims carry a hybrid powertrain that gets more than 50 mpg, along with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and multi-link rear suspension. The SEL Hybrid is priced at $23,550 and the Limited Hybrid costs $28,100.

The redesigned 2021 Hyundai Elantra lineup is expected to arrive at dealerships around the U.S. this fall.