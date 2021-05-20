 Added on May 20, 2021  Caleb Cook   , , , , , ,
No Comments

2021 Hyundai Palisade Overview

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page
Front side view of parked 2021 Hyundai Palisade
Photo: Hyundai

As Hyundai’s largest SUV, the 2021 Palisade boasts three rows with space for up to eight people. Thanks to a quiet ride, comfortable interior, and a suite of advanced technologies, the Palisade is well-suited for everyday family hauling, long road trips, and everything in between. It’s available at four trim levels: SE, SEL, Limited, and Calligraphy.

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade Lineup: Get the details on each of this SUV’s trim levels

  • 2021 Hyundai Palisade 20-inch alloy wheels
    Photo: Hyundai
  • 2021 Hyundai Palisade quilted leather seat
    Photo: Hyundai
  • 2021 Hyundai Palisade HTRAC badge
    Photo: Hyundai

What’s new for 2021

For 2021, Hyundai has expanded the availability of popular features like the Driver Talk in-vehicle intercom, built-in navigation, and Highway Drive Assist. LED headlights and wireless smartphone integration are now standard for the entry-level SE. The biggest change for 2021 is a new high-end Calligraphy trim. With this model, you’ll get 20-inch wheels, standard HTRAC AWD, and interior touches like quilted leather door panels and a perforated leather steering wheel.

Side view of 2021 Hyundai Palisade driving down road
Photo: Hyundai

Performance

The 2021 Palisade gives you plenty of smooth power and capability. Under the hood, it carries a 3.8-liter V6 engine that puts out 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. This is connected to a shift-by-wire eight-speed automatic transmission. Available AWD with Snow Mode and a standard independent multilink suspension keep the Palisade composed and confident even when the road is rough. The Palisade can also tow up to 5,000 pounds, making it especially versatile for vacations and DIY projects.

Ideal for a Crowd: Explore the 2021 Hyundai Palisade’s family-friendly features

  • Close-up front side view of 2021 Hyundai Palisade grille and front end
    Photo: Hyundai
  • Rear side view of parked 2021 Hyundai Palisade
    Photo: Hyundai
  • Front view of 2021 Hyundai Palisade driving around curve
    Photo: Hyundai

Exterior design

The Palisade matches imposing size with handsome style. Key exterior design touches include 18-inch alloy wheels, front LED lighting, heated mirrors, and a silver-finished grille. Standard trailer pre-wiring enables towing without any extra equipment. You can also opt for useful features like a hands-free smart liftgate, roof rails, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and welcome lights on the door handle.

  • 2021 Hyundai Palisade front seats, dash, and steering wheel
    Photo: Hyundai
  • 2021 Hyundai Palisade seats and sunroof
    Photo: Hyundai
  • 2021 Hyundai Palisade console and shifter
    Photo: Hyundai

Interior features

The interior of the 2021 Palisade is all about versatility and comfort. The second-row seats come with fold-flat and one-touch sliding feature for easy third-row access. When both rear rows are folded, the Palisade can fit up to 86.4 cubic feet of cargo. There’s also a hidden storage compartment under the floor. Available amenities like dual auto temperature control with air ionization, third-row USB charging ports, and available heated and ventilated seats keep everyone relaxed. Up front, you can add a power driver’s seat with memory settings, push-button start, and a heated steering wheel.

2021 Hyundai Palisade touch screen
Photo: Hyundai

Safety and infotainment tech

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade gives you an abundance of family-friendly safety and infotainment tech to support its high ratings from the NHTSA and IIHS. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning are just a few of the Palisade’s standard driver-assist measures. Available features like Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, a Surround View Monitor, and a head-up display provide improved visibility.

For infotainment, the Palisade comes with a standard 8-inch or available 10.25-inch touch screen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and HD Radio. Standard Rear Seat Quiet Mode allows you to play audio up front while young passengers are napping in the back. Deluxe options include a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, wireless charging, and Bluelink connected services.

For information on other vehicles in the 2021 Hyundai lineup, check out our page of model overviews here at The News Wheel.