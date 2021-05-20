No Comments

2021 Hyundai Palisade Overview

Photo: Hyundai

As Hyundai’s largest SUV, the 2021 Palisade boasts three rows with space for up to eight people. Thanks to a quiet ride, comfortable interior, and a suite of advanced technologies, the Palisade is well-suited for everyday family hauling, long road trips, and everything in between. It’s available at four trim levels: SE, SEL, Limited, and Calligraphy.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

What’s new for 2021

For 2021, Hyundai has expanded the availability of popular features like the Driver Talk in-vehicle intercom, built-in navigation, and Highway Drive Assist. LED headlights and wireless smartphone integration are now standard for the entry-level SE. The biggest change for 2021 is a new high-end Calligraphy trim. With this model, you’ll get 20-inch wheels, standard HTRAC AWD, and interior touches like quilted leather door panels and a perforated leather steering wheel.

Photo: Hyundai

Performance

The 2021 Palisade gives you plenty of smooth power and capability. Under the hood, it carries a 3.8-liter V6 engine that puts out 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. This is connected to a shift-by-wire eight-speed automatic transmission. Available AWD with Snow Mode and a standard independent multilink suspension keep the Palisade composed and confident even when the road is rough. The Palisade can also tow up to 5,000 pounds, making it especially versatile for vacations and DIY projects.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Exterior design

The Palisade matches imposing size with handsome style. Key exterior design touches include 18-inch alloy wheels, front LED lighting, heated mirrors, and a silver-finished grille. Standard trailer pre-wiring enables towing without any extra equipment. You can also opt for useful features like a hands-free smart liftgate, roof rails, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and welcome lights on the door handle.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Interior features

The interior of the 2021 Palisade is all about versatility and comfort. The second-row seats come with fold-flat and one-touch sliding feature for easy third-row access. When both rear rows are folded, the Palisade can fit up to 86.4 cubic feet of cargo. There’s also a hidden storage compartment under the floor. Available amenities like dual auto temperature control with air ionization, third-row USB charging ports, and available heated and ventilated seats keep everyone relaxed. Up front, you can add a power driver’s seat with memory settings, push-button start, and a heated steering wheel.

Photo: Hyundai

Safety and infotainment tech

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade gives you an abundance of family-friendly safety and infotainment tech to support its high ratings from the NHTSA and IIHS. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning are just a few of the Palisade’s standard driver-assist measures. Available features like Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, a Surround View Monitor, and a head-up display provide improved visibility.

For infotainment, the Palisade comes with a standard 8-inch or available 10.25-inch touch screen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and HD Radio. Standard Rear Seat Quiet Mode allows you to play audio up front while young passengers are napping in the back. Deluxe options include a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, wireless charging, and Bluelink connected services.

