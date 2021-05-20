No Comments

2021 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The 2021 Sonata’s advanced technologies, efficient performance, and sleek design make it a strong showcase for Hyundai’s best features. This midsize sedan has been in production since the mid-1980s — longer than any other Hyundai vehicle. However, just one year removed from a total makeover, it shows no signs of slowing down. The 2021 Sonata is available in five trims: SE, SEL, SEL Plus, N Line, and Limited.

What’s new

The Sonata received a few new features for 2021, including an available Safe Exit Warning system and a new 19-inch wheel option. However, the biggest development is the Sonata’s sporty new N Line trim. This model comes with a powerful turbo engine, performance upgrades, and exclusive N Line styling both inside and out.

Performance and efficiency

You can choose from three Sonata powertrain options. The first is a 2.5-liter engine that makes 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque while yielding up to a combined 32 mpg. SEL Plus and Limited trims come with a 1.6-liter turbo that puts out 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. This engine achieves a combined 30 mpg. Both of these options are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The N Line trim gives you a 2.5-liter turbo engine that delivers 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. This engine gets a combined 27 mpg and connects to an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters.

Exterior design

The exterior of the 2021 Sonata combines coupe and sedan characteristics for a sleek, dynamic look. All trims get LED headlights and taillights. Wheels come in 16-inch, 17-inch, and 19-inch designs. You can also opt for shareable Digital Key tech, which lets you unlock the vehicle with an Android smartphone. The N Line adds unique fascia and bumper designs, along with special badging, twin dual exhaust, and gloss-black mirrors.

Interior features

With its spacious five-passenger layout, the Sonata can easily serve as a family car or a sophisticated commuter vehicle. Premium cloth seats come standard, with leather and leather/suede trim available on higher trims. Power-adjustable front seats with memory, heat, and ventilation are available as well, along with amenities like dual automatic temperature control, a heated steering wheel, and push-button start. If you need to load up with luggage or groceries, the Sonata’s trunk can swallow 16 cubic feet of cargo.

Safety and infotainment tech

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata comes fully loaded with advanced infotainment and safety technologies. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and Driver Attention Warning are a few of the Sonata’s standard safety highlights. On higher trims, you can add cutting-edge systems like the Blind-Spot View Monitor, Highway Drive Assist, and Remote Smart Parking Assist.

The Sonata’s infotainment system includes a standard 8-inch display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and HD Radio. Premium options include a 10.25-inch screen, navigation and traffic features, Bluelink connected services, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and wireless charging.

